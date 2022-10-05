‘I Am Shauna Rae’ Season 2 Release Date Set at TLC

TL;DR:

I Am Shauna Rae Season 2 premieres November 1 on TLC.

In the new season, Shauna Rae continues to make moves to live a more independent life, including taking her first driving lesson and searching for her own apartment.

Shauna Rae is 22 years old but has the body of an 8-year-old because of a childhood experience with brain cancer.

Fleeing the nest?! #IAmShaunaRae is back and making big moves for her future, don't miss the season premiere Tuesday, November 1 at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/2yOIER7DGj — TLC Network (@TLC) October 4, 2022

TLC has set a premiere date for I Am Shauna Rae Season 2. New episodes of the reality series about a 22-year-old woman with the body of an 8-year-old will begin airing in early November.

‘I Am Shauna Rae’ Season 2 release date

Shauna is just like any 22-year-old trying to figure out the next steps in her life. The only difference is that she stands just 3 feet 10 inches tall, which presents unique challenges on her journey to independence.

In the second season of her TLC reality series, Shauna – whose growth was stunted due to treatment for childhood cancer – struggles with the side effects of her condition. She also seeks out answers to her mounting medical questions. At the same time, she takes steps to strike out on her own, including looking for a job and an apartment.

I Am Shauna Rae Season 2 premieres Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Shauna’s matchmaker connects her with a man with pituitary dwarfism

In I Am Shauna Rae’s first season, viewers watched as Shauna struggled with dating.

“I attract creeps, ***holes, and idiots,” she shared. “It’s scary to put myself out there. But you have to put some risk in to get happiness.”

In season 2, it sounds like Shauna might have better luck on the romance front than she did in season 1. She’s been chatting online with a man from Wales who plans to visit the U.S. Plus, her matchmaker has found her a guy with pituitary dwarfism. Shauna is curious to connect with someone with a similar condition.

“I’m a little nervous to meet someone who’s gone through something very similar to me,” she admits in a teaser (via Twitter). “I’m interested to see the similarities and the differences.”

The TLC star also considers getting her own place

‘I Am Shauna Rae’ | TLC via YouTube

In the new season, Shauna also takes steps to live more independently. She has her first driving lesson and looks into getting a job. And she and her younger sister Rylee are also considering getting their own place.

Her dad Mark seems to support the idea of Shauna moving out. He also suggests she apply to college. But she’s worried that might be too much.

“Going to school and moving out all at once is a lot,” she tells her parents. Still, she and Rylee do start looking for a place in the city.

“Mentally, emotionally, I definitely think I’m ready to live on my own,” she says. “But I do feel overwhelmed. I’m not sure how this is going to go.”

