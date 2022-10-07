‘I Am Shauna Rae’: Shauna Rae Says She’s ‘Like the Child Who Never Grew Up’

If you’re still catching up on streaming shows, one reality TV series you might have come across is TLC’s I am Shauna Rae. The show gives viewers a look at what life is like for Shauna Rae, who stopped growing at an early age after receiving chemotherapy for aggressive brain cancer. According to her, the chemotherapy made her pituitary gland “almost dormant.”

Shauna Rae desires independence

Shauna Rae | YouTube/TLC

Shauna Rae is at a point in her life where she wants to be more independent. However, her parents are afraid to let her move out and be on her own. One thing Shauna notices is that her parents ask her a lot of questions when she goes out. They want to know where she’s going, who she’s spending time with, and when she will be home. “I’m used to it, but I wish it would stop,” says Shauna during the show.

Shauna says her mother is probably “the worst” when it comes to asking questions. She makes a point to remind her mother that she’s an adult and can make her own decisions. “I’m like the child that never grew up in her eyes,” says Shauna. She says she is grateful that her family tends to joke about her disability because it helped her build a thick skin.

Shauna Rae wants to prove she’s an adult

Shauna says she felt the need to prove to herself she’s an adult. She does this by getting tattoos, vaping, and getting piercings. “I’ve always been attracted to that edgy kind of lifestyle,” says Shauna during her interview with the producers. “It makes me feel like I am who I want to be.”

Shauna Rae makes sure to stay on top of her health

Shauna says there is a history of cancer on both sides of her family, so she feels it’s important to get regular medical checkups. “I want to catch anything that happens in my body the first chance I get,” says Shauna.

Shauna Rae’s dating life

Shauna’s mother says her daughter’s love life has been a s*** show. She is concerned about Shauna because she doesn’t seem to pay much attention to her safety. According to her mother, Shauna dates whoever is interested in her. “She sticks with it because it’s better than nothing,” her mother says.

Shauna’s mother says she should pay more attention to her safety. She says she doesn’t take her advice and she keeps getting hurt by the people she dates. “I date toxic people, so my relationships always suck,” says Shauna.

She says her most recent relationship was long distance and it lasted on and off for about five years. However, she says her partner was controlling.

Shauna Rae sees a matchmaker

Shauna took her mother’s suggestion and consulted with a matchmaker. She admits that many of her relationships have been toxic. She says she is looking for a partner who is nice, has integrity, and is “slightly adventurous.” She also says she is looking for someone who won’t “talk down” to her and who will understand her disability.

One thing Shauna is concerned about is her ability to have children. She’s dating again, so she’s thinking more about her reproductive health. Shauna wants to know if she can have children. She says if she can’t, it’s something that she would want to disclose upfront.

Shauna says she’s open to adoption or using a surrogate if she is unable to conceive a child. She also says she’s OK with not having children. Shauna says her decision depends on who she decides to settle down with.

