Ice Cube’s Advice Once Helped Improve Snoop Dogg’s Acting Career

Rapper Ice Cube has learned a lot about the film industry ever since transitioning from music to film.

Because of this, he was able to impart some of his knowledge about the film industry to Snoop Dogg. And it was advice that greatly benefitted the rapper.

Snoop Dogg wasn’t satisfied with the movie roles the average rapper was getting

The hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg has joined a unique class of rappers who’ve also juggled film careers. He’s followed in the footsteps of his peers such as Ice Cube, LL Cool J and the like with similar success stories.

But in the beginning, there were certain expectations in the film industry he had to overcome because he was a rapper. At the time, rappers were seen as a bit unprofessional when it came to shooting movies.

“Yeah, I’m a rapper. You know, so being a rapper we always late, we don’t give a f***. We just like that, you know what I’m sayin? That’s our mentality, but we’re professional at the same time. When it calls for us to be rappers, we rappers,” Snoop once said in an interview with Coming Soon. “When it calls for us to be actors, we know how to switch the reel, go in the phone booth and become professional and turn into the actor.”

The Underdoggs star also felt dissatisfied with the roles the average rapper was being given. He believed the characters often played by his peers were stereotypical and lacked creativity. But this was the stigma artists had to overcome to prove themselves as actors.

“You never see a new rapper coming into a movie role where’s he’s playing an orthodontist or a top-notch lawyer. He’s always gonna come in with a gun in his hand, talkin’ s*** and getting killed. That’s the intro for the rapper. Until he can step out of it and do some comedy or do something that’s far-fetched from your imagination where you didn’t feel he could do it, then he gets respected as an actor,” he added.

The advice Ice Cube gave Snoop Dogg

As a veteran in hip-hop and films, Ice Cube had a lot of helpful advice for his fellow West Coast emcee. The Friday star advised Snoop to better assess his roles to improve his standing in the industry.

“Yeah, because a lot of bad roles were coming my way and I had spoke to Ice Cube and he had told me some good s***. He was like man, you gotta make better decisions. You can’t just take every role that’s given to you. You gotta take the roles that best set up your next move,” Snoop said.

This was because, due to his enthusiasm with the film industry, Snoop was willing to take most parts he was offered.

“I was caught up with just happy to be in a movie. There’s a hundred rappers in the movie? I don’t give a f***, I’m in the movie with them, just throwing myself out there and not really getting the value of myself and not really learning how to become the actor that I wanted to be. But you gotta go through a lot of different things in order to find out who you are,” he added.

Snoop Dogg has always wanted to do action movies

Although Snoop has dabbled in a couple of genres in the film industry, the megastar was interested in doing an action film. Something akin to the James Bond franchise.

“I’m talking about real kind of action films where you have $50 million dollars behind the movie and a real movie company behind the movie,” Snoop once told Black Film.

With him being in the recently released Day Shift movie starring Jamie Foxx, it seems that Snoop might have gotten his wish.

