Idris Elba Once Slept in His Car Because His House Had ‘Bad Energy’

Actor Idris Elba has become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors over the years. But before his rise to the top, Elba once found himself sleeping out of his car. This was to avoid the bad energy that surrounded his house.

Idris Elba moved to America to pursue acting

Elba got his first taste of acting as in his childhood. The Hobbs and Shaw star remembered he immediately felt like he belonged the moment he first walked into an acting class.

“I just thought, ‘this is me,'” he once said in an interview with Esquire.

Eventually, Elba would further his passion for acting by earning a place at the National Youth Musical Theatre. From there, he’d go on to pursue the kind of acting career he craved in America.

Other black actors would help inspire Elba to make this change in scenery. Especially when he compared them to the stars he was accustomed to seeing in England.

“My medium was TV, and what we saw on TV then was English stars, and sitcoms and EastEnders. David Jason was a huge star when I was a kid,” Elba said. “I didn’t see myself in David Jason’s shoes in 10 years’ time. But looking at America there’s Denzel Washington, Wesley Snipes, the young Don Cheadle… wow! Those are movie stars. I could do that. I’m not too bad-looking, I’m tall!…I could have a go.”

Idris Elba lived in his car to avoid bad energy

The road to acting success had its fair share of obstacles for Elba. He wasn’t getting many acting parts when he moved to America, partially because of his accent. There came a point where the actor even had to deal marijuana to make sure ends would meet.

These circumstances would eventually take a toll on his marriage. He and his wife at the time, who accompanied Elba during his trip to America, would go through a brief separation during this period.

“We had to split up for a while. I’m like, ‘Right! Right, I’ll do it by myself!’ Jumped in my car. Nowhere to go. Nowhere,” Elba once said in an interview with GQ.

Elba reached one of his lowest points having to sleep in his car. Although he still had access to his home at the time, he refused to rest in it.

“Mate, I remember thinking I’ve gotta make something of myself here,” Elba recalled. “I just parked my car near where I lived. Thought about going upstairs, but the energy was so bad, so I slept in my car. That was a low point. And I did that for six weeks. Go home, take a shower, but there was nowhere to go.”

Idris Elba didn’t regret his experiences

As many know, Elba eventually fulfilled his goals by snagging a lead role on The Wire as Stringer Bell. From there, the actor has gone on to achieve the kind of career he pursued, starring in a variety of different film projects. But although the road to his success could be rough at times, he didn’t regret the journey.

“I don’t regret any of that, it’s all part of building who I am as a human being, making my journey real. I think the best actors I’ve ever worked with have come from places where they haven’t had controlled environments, drama classes and all that, people that can bring some real life experiences,” he once told The Telegraph.

