Idris Elba’s ‘Beast’ Isn’t the Only Wild 2022 Action Movie With That Title

Actor Idris Elba is coming in hot with his new movie, Beast, on Aug. 19. However, it’s not the only film with that title to hit theaters in 2022. The two wild action movies follow very different narratives, but they both seek to get your adrenaline pumping with major action setpieces that go beyond a viewer’s imagination. Here’s a look at the two Beast movie titles and which one is the better option to watch this year, according to critics.

Idris Elba’s movie ‘Beast’ finds a lion hunting him

Idris Elba as Dr. Nate Daniels | Lauren Mulligan/Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures’ Beast follows Dr. Nate Daniels (Elba), whose wife previously died. He embarks on a trip with his two daughters, Meredith (Iyana Halley) and Norah (Leah Jeffries), to South Africa, where an old family friend (Sharlto Copley) manages a game reserve. However, Daniels’ journey of healing turns into a fight for survival when a rogue lion stalks them after surviving bloodthirsty poachers.

Adrift director Baltasar Kormákur steps behind the camera, while Rampage screenwriter Ryan Engle pens a script based on Jaime Primak Sullivan’s story. The film is premiering exclusively in theaters, but is sure to go to digital/VOD afterward.

Indian action comedy ‘Beast’ hit theaters earlier this year

The second Beast movie comes all the way from India. The story takes place after terrorists hijack a shopping mall in Chennai. They are holding the visitors hostage, but they didn’t account for a spy amongst them. Veera Raghavan (Joseph Vijay) is also trapped in the shopping mall and has a plan to rescue the hostages. However, there’s about to be a body count as he begins eliminating the terrorists.

Nelson Dilipkumar wrote and directed the first Beast action movie of 2022. The cast also stars Pooja Hegde, K. Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, and Yogi Babu. Beast had a limited theatrical release on April 12. However, it’s now streaming on Netflix, making the movie highly accessible to watch from home.

Critics preferred Idris Elba’s film

It’s clear that Elba’s Beast movie has much more exposure than the Indian film that hit theaters earlier this year. However, critics speak about each film in vastly different ways.

The Indian Beast movie is currently sitting at a shockingly low 38% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics point to the film’s “bland writing” as one of the main culprits. Meanwhile, other journalists criticize the movie’s “lackluster performances” and “limp action sequences.” However, other critics celebrate the choreographed action sequences who found entertainment in the “silly” and “over-the-top” campiness.

Some critics complain about the same issues with the newer Beast movie on Rotten Tomatoes, starring Elba. They express that the script is “very basic,” making the film all too predictable. However, they also celebrate the film’s big-screen action and its ability to tell its story in a lean runtime. Additionally, some critics call the film an “intense experience.”

