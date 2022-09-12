If Jennifer Coolidge Is Snubbed at the Emmy Awards, Beth Behrs Vows to ‘Quit Hollywood’

If actor Jennifer Coolidge doesn’t leave the Emmy Awards with a trophy in hand for her role in The White Lotus, friend, and former co-star Beth Behrs joked (maybe) that she was going to quit Hollywood.

Of course, Behrs isn’t likely to just quit. Her show The Neighborhood was picked up for another season, but her allegiance and love for Coolidge, who appeared in Behrs’ show Two Broke Girls is strong.

Beth Behrs starred alongside Jennifer Coolidge in ‘Two Broke Girls’

Coolidge played Sophie, Caroline (Behrs), and Max’s (Kat Dennings) wacky neighbor on Two Broke Girls. Behrs knew the Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie was Coolidge’s first. And she shared a throwback photo alongside Coolidge and Dennings on Instagram.

Jennifer Coolidge | Amy Sussman/WireImage

“If she doesn’t get her #Emmy tonight, I quit Hollywood forever,” Behrs captioned the photo. “There’s no one more deserving! Love you @theofficialjencoolidge you’ve always been my [queen emoji].”

Jennifer Coolidge’s Emmy nomination is for ‘The White Lotus’ – and she almost backed down

Jennifer Coolidge’s Emmy nod is for her emotional rollercoaster character, Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus. Coolidge originally tried to back out of the role after gaining weight – like many people did – during coronavirus (Covid-19).

Creator Mike White really wanted Coolidge for the role. “I did say, ‘If we could just do this later,'” she recalled to People. “And then [Mike] was sort of like, ‘No, we’re doing it now. I just got approved by HBO … October, we’re going to Hawaii and we’ve got the Four Seasons, we’re filming it there.'”

“I was like, ‘I just don’t think I can do that.’ I had no time, I can’t work out,” she told White. “It was sort of weird, it was not that big a difference from what I usually looked like, but somehow it became my excuse not to do it. For whatever reason, I didn’t feel like I was in fighting shape.”

A friend encouraged Jennifer Coolidge to take the role in ‘The White Lotus’

Coolidge recalled how a supportive friend changed her mind about the role.

“Thank God, I had a friend who said to me, ‘When are you going to Hawaii? I heard that’s starting right away,'” she said. “And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m not going.’ … She says, ‘How does Mike White [feel] about it?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to just tell him maybe a foot injury or something, but I’m not going.'”

“That girlfriend just gave me this [pep talk and said], ‘You are out of your mind. I don’t even think you know what this is. This is self-sabotage. I’ve been your friend all these years, this is an incredible opportunity for you. Are you really going to f*** this up? Are you really going to f*** this up, Jennifer? This is the worst thing you could do to yourself. Just go, just f***ing go do it. Are you ever going to be in shape?’ For once in my life, I listened. Usually, I have my own thing in my head but I listened.”

Jennifer Coolidge joins the rest of The White Lotus cast for the 2022 Emmy Awards televised on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED: The White Lotus’: It’s True — Tanya McQuoid Is Back — Jennifer Coolidge Reprises Her Role in Season 2