If Prince Harry Trashes Camilla Parker Bowles in ‘Spare’ It Could Be the ‘Nail in the Coffin’ For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Claims Royal Expert

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare will be hitting bookstores in early January, and royal experts can’t stop speculating about what’s inside. Will Harry take aim at his father, King Charles III, or brother, Prince William? Will he go after his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles? According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, if Harry’s memoir does “trash” the new queen consort, it could be the “nail in the coffin” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Harry (2012) | Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s new memoir ‘Spare’ will be released in January 2023

Penguin Random House has released details about Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, which will hit bookstores all across the world on January 10, 2023. The announcement comes after the book was “tentatively scheduled” to be released at the end of this year.

The memoir will reportedly be published in 16 languages and will be released alongside an audiobook read by Prince Harry. The book’s title is a reference to the term “heir and a spare,” a phrase often used in the 1980s by the British media. The implication was that when Princess Diana married Charles, her royal duty as the future queen was to produce “an heir and a spare.”

Trashing Camilla Parker Bowles could be the ‘nail in the coffin’ for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The contents of Harry’s upcoming 416-page book remain unknown. But royal expert Katie Nicholl expects an attack on Camilla, queen consort. If the prince does “trash” his stepmother in his memoir, Nicholl says he will face serious consequences because King Charles is “very very protective” of his wife “as you would expect.”

While speaking to Piers Morgan on TalkTV, Nicholl shared on “very good authority from a source close to the king,” that if Harry does “trash Camilla” in Spare, it could be “the nail in the coffin” for the prince and his wife, Meghan Markle.

If Harry is using his book to “tarnish” the royal family’s reputation, that could result in King Charles taking away Harry and Meghan’s titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He could also refuse to give their children, Archie and Lillibet, the titles of Prince and Princess.

Prince Harry’s memoir is ‘accurate and wholly truthful’

When announcing the book in the summer of 2021, Prince Harry said he was writing it not as the prince he was born, but as the man he had become. He claimed the memoir would be a “firsthand account” of his life, it would be a “raw and unflinching look” of his experience living “a life staged in the public eye,” and it is “accurate and wholly truthful.”

But according to a royal insider, the royal family is concerned about what Harry has written and they are “shaken up about the book.” The source told Us Weekly that they are “particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal.”

“They haven’t received a copy yet and don’t know what to expect. It’s making them nervous,” the source said.

After the queen’s death, a second insider claimed that Harry and Meghan were changing direction in their upcoming projects — including the prince’s memoir — by “softening the parts on Charles and adding intimate details about Queen Elizabeth’s legacy.”

Spare will be available in bookstores on January 10, 2023.

