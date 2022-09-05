If You Love ‘Dated and Related’ You’ll Adore These Other Netflix Reality TV Shows

Dated and Related is a reality TV show that could really only exist on Netflix. The series’ premise is so awkward and uncomfortable that we don’t think a traditional network would take a shot at it. Good thing we have Netflix because the dating show is the exact type of strange that we love from reality TV. Once you wrap up Dated and Related, Netflix has plenty more reality TV fun to check out.

‘Dated and Related’ cast | Netflix

‘Marriage or Mortgage’ combines real estate and love; what could go wrong?

Marriage or Mortgage premiered on Netflix in 2020. While the series only has one season, it managed to pack a punch. The show’s premise is simple; engaged couples work simultaneously with a wedding planner and a real estate agent. In the end, the couple has to decide whether they want a wedding to remember or if they want to use their budget for a real estate investment.

The series feels a bit like HGTV’s Love it or List It, but with a twist. As you might imagine, the featured couples often don’t see eye-to-eye. The first season has just 10 episodes, but it’s totally worth a watch if you love romance and real estate.

‘The Ultimatum’ is another Netflix reality TV show that has everyone talking

When couples have been together for a while, they often come to a point where a decision needs to be made. Either they can get married, or they can move on. At least, that’s the crossroads at which the couples on The Ultimatum arrived before signing up for the show.

In this 2022 Netflix reality TV show, the couples who agree to be on the show aren’t in the same place mentally. One partner is ready to get married, while the other is less sure about a lifelong commitment. During the season, the couples meet other potential mates and agree to live with them for three weeks. After three weeks, they must decide if they’ll marry the partner they came with or go their separate ways. The premise sounds dramatic, but the actual show offers even more turmoil than you might think.

‘Back With The Ex’ explores why some relationships are better left in the past

In 2018 Netflix released Back With The Ex. This provocative reality TV series brought four former couples back together to determine if their relationship deserved another chance or if they broke up for a good reason.

The four couples featured in the series all have unique life journies, and their romances each ended for different reasons. One couple broke up after one partner cheated, and another ended their romance because of distance. Yet another pair spent years together in an on-again-off-again relationship before calling it quits for good. The series might only be one season, but it does offer a really honest look at relationships, why they end, and why some people are better off exes.

