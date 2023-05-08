Ilana Glazer Met Her Scientist Husband in a Park Before ‘Broad City’ Began

A popular comedian and writer, Ilana Glazer is the co-creator of the hit Comedy Central series Broad City. Known for her acerbic wit and dry sense of humor, Glazer has been honored with multiple awards and nominations. In the years since Broad City went off the air, Glazer has been staying busy, working on projects from every corner of the entertainment space. She’s also been very busy in her personal life. With the recent arrival of her first child, many fans are diving deep to learn more about Glazer and her husband, who works in a very different area than his TV star wife.

When did Ilana Glazer meet her husband?

Ilana Glazer | Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Comedy Central

Born in 1987, Glazer has been working in the entertainment industry since she was a young woman. During the early years of her career, she performed stand-up comedy shows around New York City, according to IMDb. In 2009, Glazer and her writing partner, Abbi Jacobson, started shooting the web series Broad City, a show based loosely on their own lives. The series was picked up for television a few years later, and in 2014, Broad City made its television debut.

By 2017, Glazer was a TV star. That was also the year that she married her longtime boyfriend, David Rooklin. In a 2019 interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Glazer noted that she first met Rooklin in 2014, the year that Broad City was picked up by Comedy Central. “I met him after FX passed and before Comedy Central picked up the show,” Glazer said, according to Parade. “We just made eyes and it was like, ‘Damn.’ It came together kind of quickly. Just because it was all there already… It was crazy. It was pretty casual and just chill.”

What does Ilana Glazer’s husband do?

Rooklin, who is about seven years older than Glazer, works as a scientist, according to Parade. He has a Bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Oberlin College and a Ph.D. in Computational Biology from NYU, and co-founded Redesign Science in 2017. He and Glazer might not have been able to bond over work, but there are plenty of hobbies that the two share – including a love of long drives and road trips.

In 2017, Glazer and Rooklin tied the knot. According to HITC, the newlyweds enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in Iceland.

Ilana Glazer and David Rooklin welcomed their first child in 2021

It wasn’t long before Glazer and Rooklin decided to expand their family. In March 2021, the TV star announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child together. The new addition was born in July 2021. Glazer made a typically quirky birth announcement, posting an image of herself breastfeeding her new baby in mid-July, captioning the post “been breastfeedin in compression socks for the past 3 weeks, hbu?” Per Page Six, Glazer did not initially supply any details about her baby’s name, gender, or birth weight in the post.

In a 2022 interview with Parents, Glazer revealed that her baby was a girl, although she still opted to keep her name private. She also dished on parenting alongside Rooklin, noting “I have these old patterns of obsessive compulsiveness. And worry is a comfortable place for me. But then again, my baby is showing me, like, what am I worried about? What’s to worry about? You could worry all day. So I do have these old patterns where I fall into worrying and David’s like, dude, what are you even talking about?” Glazer and Rooklin are still going strong, in spite of their high-powered careers.