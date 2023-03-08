‘In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal’ Raises Theory That Someone Else Was Behind the Five Oceans Mass Suicide

Netflix‘s In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal catalogs some of Korea’s worst cult leaders involved in fraud, murder, and assault as they claimed to be messiahs. In one docuseries episode, fans learn the details of the chilling Five Ocean murder-suicide case. But In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal raises the theory that leader Park Soon-ja was not the mastermind behind the Five Oceans murders.

Five Oceans CEO Park Soon-ja and murder subject in ‘In the Name of God A Holy Betrayal’ | via Netflix

The forensics team found discrepancies in the murders in ‘In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal’

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal introduces Five Oceans (Odaeyang), a craft manufacturer company that was a front for fraud and extortion. Led by Park Soon-ja as the CEO, she coerced her followers and workers to live on company property. The supposed “orphaned” children she advocated caring for were the workers’ or creditors’ children. Park also had her followers believe she was a great prophet who received a message from God about the end of the world.

Part of her cult tactics included having her followers give her their savings or any money they had. Police investigated the company when a couple filed an assault report. Employees of Five Oceans beat them for trying to take back the money their daughter gave to Park. Amid the investigation, Park, her children, and her followers disappeared into thin air.

On Aug. 29, 1987, police responded to a chilling murder scene. Park and 31 followers, including her children, died in a reported mass suicide. Two groups of dead bodies were found in the roof of one of their facilities. The forensic team initially believed Lee Gyeong-su, the factory worker, strangled each person until he died by suicide.

While the police closed the case, the forensics team was skeptical. They found that Park sustained blunt force trauma before being strangled. She also has scratch marks on her chin. They were also bound by their hands and feet for no discernable reason. Lee also did now show signs of having strangled over 30 people on his hands. The ligature mark on his neck was also not conclusive of a suicide by hanging. But In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal reveals the one piece of evidence leading to the theory that someone else was involved in the Five Oceans murders.

‘In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal’ theory suggests Samwoo Trading company is behind the Five Oceans murders

While the forensics team claimed it was almost improbable for the victims to have been living in the roof, the lead detective thought otherwise. But he revealed a key piece of evidence in In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal that cracked the case open to the theory the Five Oceans murders were a coverup. While combing through the scene, he found a small piece of torn paper. After collecting the pieces, it was a handwritten note.

The note stated that a “she” was already unconscious, and everything was planned from the start. The rest of the note suggested the murders were already taking place. Another note read, “Samwoo is suffering now, too.” But who is Samwoo? A search of the Five Oceans company revealed multiple business cards to Samwoo Trading Co.

At the time, Yoo Byeong-un was the CEO and the supposed de facto leader of the Evangelical Baptist Church of Korea (Salvation Sect). The docuseries explains that the money he received from the church was insufficient, and he took over Samwoo as it went bankrupt. Using Samwoo, he appointed people to collect money, loans, and debts for him. One of his followers was Park, the CEO of Five Oceans.

A woman named Song Jae-hwa was the bridge between the two companies and collected the money from Park. But when the case broke, Yoo blamed everything on Song and refused to admit he knew of the money collection. A former company member explained that Yoo would label the money he received as business expenses. But does In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal docuseries reveal whether Yoo was convicted of being the mastermind of the Five Oceans murders?

Yoo Byeong-un was charged with fraud

A deeper investigation into the relationship between Five Oceans and Samwoo revealed multiple documents of receiving and exchanging money. The scrap-together note originated from Park’s sister asking Samwoo to help repay the company debt. Their response was the note. Authorities believed Samwoo’s response made Park realize Samwoo would not save her. Then she concocted the mass suicide as a last resort.

It was acknowledged that Park gathered 46 million won ($34,873) for Samwoo during the investigation. But Yoo was sentenced to habitual fraud and four years in prison. Because of Park’s death and no concrete evidence of his involvement, Yoo was not charged with the murders.

Where is Yoo now? On April 16, 2004, Yoo was one of the 299 victims who died during the Sewol Ferry tragedy en route to Jeju island. At the time, Yoo was the CEO of the ferry company.

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal is available on Netflix.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.