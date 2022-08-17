Ina Garten’s 5 Best No-Cook Summer Recipes That Are Perfect When It’s Too Hot to Cook

Ina Garten rounded up her favorite summer recipes that require no cooking at all. When you’d rather not turn on the oven because it’s too hot, the Barefoot Contessa star has it covered with her delicious dishes.

Ina Garten | Mike Smith/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ina Garten makes easy summer recipes, including a refreshing drink

Garten kicked off her no-cook summer recipes with an easy drink. On July 25, Garten took to Instagram, writing, “It’s too hot to cook week!”

Garten explained, “I’m posting my favorite no-cook recipes each day so you can treat yourself well without turning on the stove. First is a sneak peek from my next book Go-To Dinners — Pomegranate Spritzers! So refreshing without any alcohol but if you’re like me, a little vodka makes them even better!!”

The refreshing summer cocktail is a snap to make. She stirs together ice, chilled sparkling water, pomegranate juice, and fresh squeezed lime juice in a pitcher then strains it into chilled glasses. Garten garnishes each drink with pomegranate seeds and a lime slice.

The full recipe is available on the Barefoot Contessa website.

‘The Barefoot Contessa’ star gives tomato salad a flavor boost

Fresh garden tomatoes are perfect for summer salads and Garten shared a favorite recipe that’s so simple to assemble.

“Not just any tomato salad but my Heirloom Tomato & Blue Cheese Salad — it’s a sneak peek from my next book Go-To Dinners! I pick up a rotisserie chicken on the way home and dinner’s ready!” she explained in a July 26 Instagram post.

The Food Network host arranges sliced heirloom tomatoes and halved cherry tomatoes on a platter. She sprinkles salt and drizzles vinegar over the tomatoes, sets them aside for 5 minutes, then adds pieces of Roquefort blue cheese and torn basil leaves. Garten gives everything a final drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of salt and pepper.

The full recipe can be found on the Barefoot Contessa website.

Garten amps up one of her go-to summer recipes

On July 27, Garten posted her spin on a lobster salad sandwich. “Lobster & Avocado Sandwiches are a great summer dinner,” she noted in her Instagram caption. “I buy cooked lobster and just assemble the sandwiches with big chunks of lobster and creamy avocado. Delicious!”

In one bowl, she combines medium-diced cooked lobster meat, diced celery, mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. In another bowl, Garten mashes together avocados, lemon juice, salt, and pepper with a fork.

To assemble the sandwich, the Barefoot Contessa star spreads the avocado mixture on the bottom roll, places the lobster salad on top, then adds the top roll.

The full recipe is available on the Barefoot Contessa website.

‘The Barefoot Contessa’ star’s Israeli vegetable salad is a unique fresh dish

On July 28, Garten took to Instagram to share a unique salad recipe. “Israeli Vegetable Salad — a big puddle of creamy lemony hummus with a crunchy tomato and cucumber salad piled on top,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s so satisfying and you don’t even have to turn on the oven!”

She makes an easy hummus recipe by combining chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, sriracha, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a food processor. Garten spreads the mixture on a big platter and tops it with a combination of cucumbers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red peppers, red onions, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

Garten garnishes the dish with mint and serves it with pita bread.

The full recipe is available on the Barefoot Contessa website.

Ina Garten makes a simple ice cream sandwich

Garten finished off her week of recipes with a simple ice cream sandwich. “For my coffee chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches, I take two store-bought chocolate chip cookies, put a scoop of coffee ice cream in between, and roll them in toffee bits,” she shared in a July 30 Instagram post. “Or you can make up your own combination! Seriously — how easy is that???”

Garten leans on store-bought ingredients for the treat and offers up a simple tip. She lets the coffee chocolate chip ice cream sit for 15 minutes at room temperature before building the sandwich.

You can find the full recipe on the Barefoot Contessa website.

