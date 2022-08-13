Ina Garten’s 5 Best Tomato Salads That Are Perfect for Hot Summer Days

Ina Garten has some easy tomato salads that are perfect go-to recipes for hot summer days. With no cooking required and fresh garden tomatoes in the mix, the Barefoot Contessa star definitely knows how to beat the heat in a healthy way.

Ina Garten’s Tomato, Mozzarella, and Basil Salad is a summer staple

Garten puts delicious fresh ingredients on display with a simple 3-ingredient summer salad that takes 5 minutes to assemble. “Tomato and basil salad can be really good but it can be really boring,” Garten shared on an episode of her cooking show. “So I’m going to do it in a totally different way.”

She uses a variety of ripe heirloom tomatoes in the salad that give it color and flavor and, of course, uses good mozzarella cheese. “Since this recipe only basically has three ingredients — tomatoes, mozzarella, basil — you want to make sure they’re all really good,” she noted. “So don’t buy the stuff that tastes like plastic. Buy the stuff that tastes like good mozzarella.”

The Barefoot Contessa star arranges slices of tomato and cheese on a platter then tucks basil in between them. Garten drizzles olive oil over the top and gives everything a sprinkle of salt and pepper. “Now that’s not a boring tomato, mozzarella, and basil salad — it’s gorgeous,” she said.

Garten’s Tomatoes and Burrata is an ‘elegant’ summer salad

Garten makes a basic tomatoes and burrata dish that is easy, delicious, and elegant. “You know what I like best about tomatoes and burrata?” Garten said on an episode of Barefoot Contessa. “It’s so elegant.”

The Food Network host cuts burrata cheese in half and places it, creamy side down, on two plates. “You’re not going to believe how easy this dish is to make,” Garten said.

She places cut heirloom tomatoes around the cheese, drizzles olive oil over the top, and adds a sprinkle of salt, pepper, and fresh basil. “This is a real summer dish — you don’t want to turn on the stove, you’ve got something on the grill,” Garten said. “A perfect first course.”

For a tasty finish, the Barefoot Contessa star drizzles “really good syrupy balsamic vinegar” over the top.

‘The Barefoot Contessa’ star makes a delectable Tuscan Tomato and Bread Salad

Garten’s homemade croutons take her Tuscan tomato and bread salad over the top. She demonstrated how to make the easy salad on an episode of Barefoot Contessa. After cutting cherry tomatoes in half and dicing fresh mozzarella, she placed the ingredients in a bowl and made a quick vinaigrette.

The Food Network host combined garlic, Dijon mustard, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a measuring cup and slowly whisked in olive oil.

For the croutons, she heated olive oil in a pan, added bread cubes, and toasted them briefly. To assemble the salad, she combined all of the ingredients with the vinaigrette, then added basil, salt, and pepper.

Ina Garten’s Tomato and Avocado Salad is perfect for summer

Garten makes a healthy tomato and avocado salad with a simple vinaigrette that’s perfect for summer. She dices avocados and tosses them in a bowl with lemon juice, then adds halved cherry tomatoes and diced red onions. For the vinaigrette, Garten whisks together lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

She pours some of the dressing over the tomato, avocado, and onion mixture, adds arugula, and more vinaigrette. Garten sprinkles on salt and pepper then tosses all of the ingredients together until they’re well combined.

Garten’s Tomato Feta Salad recipe uses a handful of ingredients

The Barefoot Contessa star likes to keep the ingredient list to a minimum when it comes to her summer salad recipes. Her tomato feta salad is a breeze to make and so fresh and delicious.

“There’s nothing better than farmstand tomatoes still warm from the vine,” she noted on the Barefoot Contessa website. “And since I adore tomatoes and feta together, this is one of my favorite salads. It’s great with grilled meats or chicken and the perfect summer dish on a warm night.”

She combines halved grape tomatoes, diced red onions, vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper, chopped fresh basil, and chopped parsley in a bowl and tosses everything together. Garten gently folds in cubes of feta cheese before serving.

