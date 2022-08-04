Ina Garten Calls Her Lobster and Avocado Sandwich a ‘Great Summer Dinner’

Ina Garten’s lobster and avocado sandwich recipe is perfect for lunch or dinner when it’s just too hot to cook. The Barefoot Contessa star shared her easy sandwich recipe, which comes together in minutes and doesn’t require cooking a thing.

Ina Garten shared a no-cook sandwich recipe

On July 27, Garten took to Instagram to share a meal idea that’s perfect for those days when it’s “too hot to cook.”

“Lobster & Avocado Sandwiches are a great summer dinner,” she explained in the caption. “I buy cooked lobster and just assemble the sandwiches with big chunks of lobster and creamy avocado. Delicious! (Sneak peek from Go-To Dinners.)”

How to make Ina Garten’s lobster and avocado sandwich recipe

Garten’s lobster and avocado sandwich recipe couldn’t be simpler to pull together. She makes an easy and flavorful lobster salad by combining medium-diced cooked lobster meat, diced celery, mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

In another bowl, she combines avocados with lemon juice, salt, and pepper and coarsely mashes the ingredients with a fork.

Then it’s as simple as assembling the sandwiches. Garten spreads the avocado mixture on the bottom half of a roll, places the lobster salad on top, and adds the top roll.

Garten suggests serving the sandwiches at room temperature.

Ina Garten’s fans loved the summer sandwich option

Garten’s fans sounded off with comments about her summer sandwich idea on her Instagram post, including, “That looks so delicious,” “Looks amazing,” “Looks like heaven,” and “That looks like perfection!”

One fan shared, “Yum! When can I come over for lunch?!!! DM me your address! Can’t wait!”

Another Garten follower expressed their excitement over her upcoming cookbook. “I can’t wait for your new cookbook Go-To Dinners. Looks fabulous!” they wrote.

“My gosh, a symphony of textures and flavors!” another person wrote.

Other fans commented, “These look so good! Perfect summertime lunch,” “I think this would be great as a salad too!” and “The perfect summer sandwich!”

The full recipe is available on the Barefoot Contessa website.

Garten shared her favorite summer lunch

Garten is a huge fan of lobster recipes for summer. In August 2021, Garten took to Instagram to share her favorite summer lunch.

“This weekend I’m making my all-time favorite summer lunch — lobster cobb salad and frozen key lime pie!,” Garten said in the caption. “They require almost no cooking and they’re beyond delicious!”

She also included a beautiful summer cocktail. “But in the waning days of summer, I decided to add a little taste of la dolce vita — a delicious Bellini to make lunch even more special,” she shared. “These days we need to celebrate everything!!”

How to make the ‘Barefoot Contessa’ star’s lobster cobb salad recipe

Much like her lobster sandwich, Garten’s lobster cobb salad recipe requires some assembly plus a vinaigrette. “Lobster cobb salad is a Barefoot Contessa classic!” she said on an episode of her show. “For a summer lunch, I make it with key lime pie for dessert and everyone goes home with a smile on their face!”

She whisked together Dijon mustard, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper for the dressing.

Then she tossed diced avocados with lemon juice in one bowl and added diced cooked lobster meat and tomatoes in another bowl, seasoned them with salt and pepper, and tossed the lobster with some vinaigrette.

She added the avocados, bacon, blue cheese, and arugula to the lobster and tossed the salad.

You can find the full recipe on the Barefoot Contessa website.

