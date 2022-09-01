Ina Garten Shares Clip From Very First ‘Barefoot Contessa’ Episode and Fans Are Feeling Nostalgic

Ina Garten is sharing a huge milestone — the 20th anniversary of her first Barefoot Contessa episode! Fans congratulated Garten on the achievement and shared how much her Food Network show has meant to them.

Ina Garten | Mike Smith/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

On Sept. 1, Garten took to Instagram to share an important anniversary. “It’s been 20 years since I filmed the first show of Barefoot Contessa for @foodnetwork,” she noted in the caption. “This is a clip from that original show! It was a Mediterranean Feast and I made Fresh Lemonade. Was I talking fast enough?? LOL!! It could also be the perfect drink for this Labor Day weekend. Have a fun and safe holiday!!

Garten made an easy fresh lemonade in the episode. “Not that stuff your mother used to bring home from the grocery store, but the real thing, made with freshly squeezed lemons,” the Food Network host said.

She juiced lemons and mixed the juice with sugar, ice, and water in a blender, pointing out how, “for those of you who like a little something special, you can mix it with vodka.”

Her well-loved quip “How easy is that?” made its first appearance, too!

Fans shared their love for Ina Garten and her show

The outpouring of love from fans was so sweet, with comments like, “And I’ve been watching ever since,” “And you changed our lives,” “The start of an era,” and “20 years of the world falling in love with you.”

Other fans wrote, “Love this! Your show and cookbooks bring me so much joy,” “Ina was doing ASMR before ASMR was cool,” and “The queen for 20 years!!! Here’s to 20 more.”

Many of her followers marveled at how she looks “exactly the same 20 years later,” with one fan writing, “I agree that you haven’t aged one bit in the last 20 years!”

Another fan noted, “You’ve always been my favorite. Your show, your personality, your recipes, and the way your sweet hubby shows up to support you.”

Some fans felt nostalgic as they reminisced about ‘Barefoot Contessa’

The beloved Food Network host unlocked a nostalgic memory for many fans.

“I bonded with my mom and grew my love for cooking through your show,” one of her followers wrote. “We would watch every episode and then cook together. It was my favorite experience to share with her and we still talk about recipes of yours we made 20 years later.”

“My favorite thing to do after school was go home and watch your show! You’re an icon,” another person wrote.

Ina Garten taught many people how to cook

Of course, many fans shared their gratitude with Garten for teaching them how to successfully cook. “20 years ago, I was getting ready to graduate college and this is the show that taught me how to cook!” one fan wrote.

“I just rewatched this episode the other day! I’m so thankful for everything I’ve learned watching your shows,” another follower shared.

“I absolutely loved these early seasons of Barefoot Contessa! Honestly brought me into the kitchen and encouraged me to cook and bake,” one commenter noted.

Another happy fan shared, “This is absolutely amazing Ina! I truly admire you. Your chocolate cake changed my life!”

Garten responded, “I love that a chocolate cake could change your life!”

