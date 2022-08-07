Some Ina Garten Fans Call Her Out for Overpriced Sandwich Recipe: ‘I Love Your Recipes, But Get Real’

Ina Garten offered up no-cook summer recipes on her Instagram account but some fans weren’t loving her lobster and avocado sandwiches. While many agreed they looked delicious, some called out the Barefoot Contessa star for being tone-deaf about the cost of one expensive ingredient.

Ina Garten shared her lobster and avocado sandwich recipe

On July 27, Garten shared a sandwich idea on Instagram as part of a series of recipes that week dedicated to days when it’s “too hot to cook.”

“Lobster & avocado sandwiches are a great summer dinner,” she wrote in the caption. “I buy cooked lobster and just assemble the sandwiches with big chunks of lobster and creamy avocado. Delicious! (Sneak peek from Go-To Dinners.)”

Ina Garten’s lobster and avocado sandwich is easy to assemble

Garten’s lobster and avocado sandwich recipe is a snap to make, with a simple lobster salad and a bit of seasoning for the avocado.

She combines diced cooked lobster meat, diced celery, mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in one bowl.

In another bowl, Garten mashes avocados, lemon juice, salt, and pepper coarsely with a fork.

To assemble the sandwiches, the Food Network host spreads the avocado mixture on the bottom half of a roll, piles on some lobster salad, and adds the top roll. She suggests serving the sandwiches at room temperature.

Some of Ina Garten’s fans called her out for featuring a recipe with overpriced lobster

Many of Garten’s fans were smitten with the recipe idea, but there were also a fair amount of her followers who called out the Food Network star for being out of touch. Their complaint? The lobster is just too expensive.

“This is my go-to for those casual $100 for 2 sandwich meals,” one person joked in the comments. Another fan responded, “This made me howl! [laughing crying emoji] no concept of how the majority of people live.”

Another Instagram user responded, “I know. It’s a little tone-deaf.”

One of her followers shared, “Sure wish I could just run down the road and grab some lobster or crab chunk, and if I could. would I be able to afford it in this economy?”

Others wrote, “Looks awesome, but in this economy who can afford lobster?,” “I adore lobster, but really expensive and not plentiful in my area,” and “Really Ina, lobster for all?! I love your recipes but get real.”

One fan wrote, “Lobster with today’s inflation? Oh, I can see moms running for the lobster aisle to feed their families.”

“You crack me up! The economy is horrible, do you honestly think people can buy lobster?!” one Instagram user wrote. “Come on Ina, stop with your rich attitude! Lobster rolls when the inflation is crazy!!! Get a grip!!”

Another person commented, “Big chunks of lobster when people can barely afford to feed their family hamburger helper!! Come on Ina!! Embarrassed for you.”

Some of Garten’s followers provided more economical ideas

Some of Garten’s fans had a few ways to cut the cost. “I am thinking crab or even surimi would be a tasty and more frugal substitute,” one person shared. Another person added, “or shrimp.”

One fan shared their thoughts on Garten’s shrimp salad recipe as an alternative to her lobster sandwich. “With the high cost of food lately, I think I’ll stick with your delicious shrimp salad recipe,” they wrote. “It is SOOO good and easier on the wallet.”

One person offered up a tasty substitute. “I’ve done your lobster roll recipes using Trader Joe’s Argentinian red shrimp, which I think tastes just like lobster and is a fraction of the price,” they wrote.

