Ina Garten Needed a Little Help From a Fireman to Make Her Most Un-Barefoot Contessa-Like Dish Ever

When Ina Garten, the celebrated host of Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa, steps into the kitchen, culinary magic happens. But what transpires when she dons her apron not in her classic Hamptons home, but in a bustling fire station?

In the episode “Drill Dinner,” Garten combined her culinary prowess with a local hero to whip up a decidedly un-Barefoot Contessa meal for East Hampton’s bravest. Prepare to embark on this captivating gastronomic adventure that goes beyond Garten’s regular fare and ventures into the realm of sloppy joes and beef barley soup.

‘Barefoot Contessa’ star Ina Garten | Mike Smith/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Ina Garten gets much-needed help to create her most un-Barefoot Contessa dish ever

Garten is no stranger to unconventional recipes. But in a 2012 episode of Barefoot Contessa, she got some extra help to create a dish a bit unusual for her style.

In the second installment of season 6, titled, “Drill Dinner,” Garten visited some local firefighters to cook them a special meal. After participating in a quick drill, the Barefoot Contessa star got busy in the kitchen to prepare the firefighters a delicious dinner at the station.

Garten’s meal featured beef barley soup, complemented by Firefighter Scott Elley’s sloppy joes. The sandwiches included Garten’s famous stilton dressing. For dessert, everyone partook in some tasty pecan caramel sundaes.

The fire station featured in the episode was located in the East Hampton community. This also happens to be where Garten filmed her series, Barefoot Contessa, for The Food Network.

Given the size of the station, Garten needed all the help she could get to pull off the meal.

This is how Ina Garten teamed up with a firefighter to create a unique dish

In the episode, Garten leaned heavily on Elley, who frequently cooks large meals for the fire department. In fact, as the supervisor of the fire department’s house committee, Elley is no stranger to whipping up a meal for his fellow firefighters.

Elley, who serves as a public safety dispatcher in the village, happens to be an accomplished chef with accolades to his name. His delectable lobster mac and Vermont-cheese creation is famous across town.

This made him perfect to team up with Garten. And with over 80 mouths to feed, the pair needed to pull out all of the stops to get the dinner finished in time.

When the challenge of preparing a meal for approximately 80 firefighters arose, Elley generously shared a few recipes of his own. Upon learning that Garten hadn’t yet ventured into the realm of sloppy joes, the menu was promptly decided.

Here’s how to make Scott Elley’s Sloppy Joes

For those who want to make some killer sloppy joes, here’s Scott Elley’s rendition of the famous meal. This recipe is super easy to make and can easily be completed in a little over one hour, depending on how many people you are serving.

This dish features a flavorful blend of meatloaf mix, Worcestershire sauce, onions, and peppers. After browning the meat, add the onions, peppers, garlic, crushed oregano, and barbecue sauce, stirring well.

Separately cook some sweet Italian pork sausages and drain the excess fat. Transfer the sausages to the meatloaf mix and continue cooking until everything is finished. Serve the delicious creation atop fresh hamburger buns.

This recipe captures the essence of crowd-pleasing dining, combining savory elements to create a memorable and indulgent experience. Enjoy this delightful dish for gatherings or cozy dinners.

You can find the complete recipe on the Food Network.