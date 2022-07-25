Ina Garten’s Refreshing Pomegranate Spritzer Is a Perfect Barefoot Contessa Summer Drink

Ina Garten has the perfect way to beat the heat — with a refreshing summer cocktail. The Barefoot Contessa star’s pomegranate spritzer recipe is from her new cookbook and it’s so easy to make.

Ina Garten | Mike Smith/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ina Garten has the perfect summer mocktail or cocktail recipe

Garten shared her delicious chilled summer drink in a July 25 Instagram post. “IT’S TOO HOT TO COOK WEEK!!” she wrote in the caption, along with three fire emojis.

The Barefoot Contessa star added, “I’m posting my favorite no-cook recipes each day so you can treat yourself well without turning on the stove. First is a SNEAK PEAK from my next book GO-TO DINNERS — Pomegranate Spritzers! So refreshing without any alcohol but if you’re like me, a little vodka makes them even better!!”

How to make Ina Garten’s easy pomegranate spritzer

Garten’s delicious pomegranate spritzer recipe is so easy to pull together and she mixes it up in a big pitcher to make four drinks. Her spritzer recipe is non-alcoholic so it’s a perfect refreshing mocktail but you can easily make it a cocktail.

The Barefoot Contessa star first puts four martini glasses in the freezer for 30 minutes.

Then Garten combines chilled sparkling water, pomegranate juice, and fresh squeezed lime juice in a large pitcher with ice. She stirs the ingredients for 30 seconds.

When ready to serve, she strains the drink into the glasses and garnishes each glass with pomegranate seeds and a lime slice.

As she mentioned in her Instagram post, Garten recommends adding vodka if you want an alcoholic spritzer.

The full recipe is available on the Barefoot Contessa website.

The ‘Barefoot Contessa’ star’s fans went wild for the drink

Many of her Instagram followers went wild for the drink, leaving comments like, “This is beautiful!,” “Looks delicious!,” and “Sounds delicious and refreshing.”

Another person commented, “That looks perfect for this heatwave! So refreshing!”

Garten inspired at least one fan to make the drink tonight and one of her followers remarked, “Looks great for summer AND the holidays!!!”

Garten’s favorite summer cocktail is an Aperol spritzer

The Barefoot Contessa star shared her favorite summer cocktail in the past and it’s another simple 3-ingredient spritzer.

She explained her love for the orange cocktail on the Barefoot Contessa website. “I love to drink Campari and soda with a splash of orange juice,” Garten wrote. “A few years ago, I discovered Aperol, which is a similar Italian aperitif, and I started making Aperol Spritzers.”

The Food Network host added, “They’re so easy — Aperol, Prosecco, sparkling water, and a slice of orange. The drinks look like an Italian sunset and you’ll feel as though you’ve instantly been transported to Rome. Saluti!”

She demonstrated how to make her spritzer recipe during a 2016 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

After filling a glass of ice two-thirds full with Prosecco, she added 2 ounces of Aperol, and a splash of sparkling water. She garnished the drink with a slice of orange and stirred it.

“Aperol is kind of a little bitter, but it’s delicious,” she told Meyers.

You can find the full recipe on the Food Network website.

