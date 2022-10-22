Ina Garten Reveals the Secrets Behind Her Signature Style

Ina Garten is famous for her recipes and her superhuman ability to entertain. The Barefoot Contessa definitely knows how to throw a party, and her signature style is hard to miss. Her flawless taste shines in everything from her food to her floral arrangements — even her look is consistently on brand.

What is Ina Garten’s signature style?

It would be difficult for any Barefoot Contessa fan to find a picture of Ina without glossy, dark chestnut hair cut into a perfect long bob with bangs and wearing a tailored, blue button-down shirt with black pants and flat shoes. That’s the signature Ina Garten sartorial style.

Fans will find Ina’s breezy Hamptons vibe in every episode of her TV show, in every photo, in every interview, and in every post that she appears in on social media.

Sure, her button-down might change color every once in a while, but the look is forever consistent. She might even add some accessories, like gold hoop earrings, a string of pearls, or a printed scarf.

In the fall and winter, she may top the look off with a chic coat. But the only time you won’t see the signature look, we think, is in Ina’s wedding photos from when she married her beloved Jeffrey back on December 22, 1968.

The ‘Barefoot Contessa’ reveals the secrets behind her signature style

Ina’s go-to look is absolutely classic and timeless, with the perfect touch of elegance. But, her look is also her kitchen uniform. Her secret is buying either denim or corduroy button-down shirts in bulk when she comes across one she really likes.

“I don’t like wearing an apron when I’m working, so I find a denim shirt or a corduroy shirt and I buy 25 of them. It’s like a uniform and I don’t have to worry about it,” she told The Huffington Post in 2018.

“They can all just go into the washing machine. At night I get dressed up — I don’t wear a denim shirt at night — but when I’m working, I always wear a brown corduroy shirt or a blue denim shirt.”

Of course, Ina isn’t going to Costco or Sam’s Club to buy her denim and corduroy shirts in bulk. According to Pure Wow, Ina’s signature button-downs are custom-made.

Ina Garten wears her famous button-downs in ‘Be My Guest’

Fans can see Ina in her famous button-downs once again in the new season of Be My Guest. In the four new episodes, Ina enjoys “cooking and fascinating conversation” with guests like Nathan Lane and Emily Blunt from her famous Hamptons barn.

While promoting the new season on Instagram, Ina wore one of her custom blue button-downs. She wrote in the caption, “All four episodes will also be available on Discovery+ on October 9th and there’s even a companion podcast available wherever you get your podcasts! I hope you love watching the shows as much as I loved filming them! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Fans can watch Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food and Be My Guest with Ina Garten on the Food Network or Discovery+.

