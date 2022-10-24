Ina Garten Reveals the Tools She Insists Are In Her Kitchen, and Which Ones She Replaces Every Year

Ina Garten knows that good kitchen tools are just as important as quality ingredients when making her yummy recipes. The celebrity chef known as the Barefoot Contessa recently shared the must-have tools that she keeps in her kitchen. And, she’s also revealed the overlooked kitchen tools that she replaces every year.

‘Barefoot Contessa’ star Ina Garten | Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Ina Garten reveals the kitchen tools she insists on keeping in her kitchen

In the November 2022 issue of Food Network Magazine, Ina shared her must-haves in the kitchen — which included a giant basket for storing her larger cutting boards. All-natural pop-up sponges that fatten up when they get wet are also on hand for clean-ups. And a utensil crock on the counter is a must for extra storage.

Ina says she always uses an oven thermometer because “no matter what it says on the dial, the temperature in the oven could be totally different.” And, she claims she couldn’t live without a plastic wrap dispenser on her kitchen counter because she has no interest in “fighting with that box.”

The ‘Barefoot Contessa’ uses this one kitchen tool more than anything else

The other tools on Ina’s must-have list include a trigger-release cookie scoop “for perfectly portioned muffins and meatballs.” And, of course, her trusty Peppermate white, ceramic pepper mill with its easy-to-turn knob and removable tray made the list. This is one of the tools that fans who watch her TV show are extremely familiar with.

When it’s time to take noodles or gnocchi out of boiling water, Ina relies on her stainless steel strainer. And, she always trusts kitchen timers from Lux to make sure her dishes are cooked perfectly.

“I don’t want to put something in the oven and forget about it,” Ina says.

As for the tool she uses more than any other, that would be Ina’s 5.5 quart Le Creuset dutch oven. She says it’s perfect for “soups, stews, and braising.”

Ina recommends investing in a few quality kitchen tools that will last because it will be absolutely worth it in the long run. Quality items like cast iron skillets, dutch ovens, and copper bottom pans will last so long that you can pass them down as a family heirloom if they are taken care of. But, there are some things that she says should be replaced every year.

Ina told Food & Wine that one of her most-used tools is a microplane, which is a zester with ultra-fine grates. However, because she uses it so much she makes a point of replacing it every year.

That’s her routine with all of her peelers and zesters because they really aren’t worth keeping. She says that they are all “cheap,” no matter what they cost. And, they will ultimately go rusty or dull at some point. When that happens, Ina says you are better off tossing your zester or peeler and getting a new one.

The Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food and Be My Guest with Ina Garten air on the Food Network, and are also available to stream on Discovery+.

