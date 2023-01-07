Ina Garten’s 12 Best Recipes From ‘Barefoot Contessa Make It Ahead’

Ina Garten’s cookbook Barefoot Contessa: Make It Ahead is all about eliminating last-minute surprises. She does this by tackling the number one question she gets from home cooks: can I make it ahead?

In the Food Network star’s book, each recipe includes clear instructions for what you can do ahead of time and how far in advance. Here are our picks for the 12 best recipes in Barefoot Contessa: Make It Ahead.

‘Barefoot Contessa’ star Ina Garten | Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

1. Ina Garten’s Truffled Chicken Liver Mousse is ‘another winner’

The Barefoot Contessa’s Truffled Chicken Liver Mousse might just be the best you’ve ever tasted. If you follow Ina’s directions to the letter, this dish is really easy to make. Just remember, it’s important to use unsalted butter and kosher salt just like Ina says or else this dish could end up too salty.

“Another winner from Ina! I followed the recipe, exactly as stated. Such flavor and texture! Everyone loved it, and I promised to make it again for the holidays,” one reviewer writes.

2. You’ll never buy bottled dressing again after making Caesar Salad with Blue Cheese and Bacon

Ina’s recipe for Caesar Salad with Blue Cheese and Bacon features a homemade dressing that is so good, you’ll never want the store-bought version again. This is a hearty, tasty, and satisfying salad — especially when you take Ina’s advice and grind your own Parmesan.

3. Roast Chicken with Bread and Arugula Salad is a simple, classic dish

It’s no secret that Ina’s method for roasting a chicken is simply divine. In her recipe for Roast Chicken with Bread and Arugula Salad, she adds country bread and a homemade salad recipe that makes it even better.

Ingredients needed include a whole chicken, fresh thyme, lemon, garlic cloves, fine sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, country bread, and good olive oil. For the salad, you’ll need champagne vinegar, Dijon mustard, minced garlic, kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, good olive oil, thinly sliced scallions, dried currants, and baby arugula.

4. Wild Mushroom and Farro Soup can be easily reheated

A hearty soup is the perfect make-ahead dish, which is why the Barefoot Contessa included her recipe for Wild Mushroom and Farro Soup in her latest book.

In her own notes about this recipe, Ina writes, “Pearled farro is a whole grain that is now available in most grocery and health food stores. This soup with mushrooms, pancetta, and lots of vegetables is really hearty. I make it ahead, refrigerate it, and then reheat it, serving it with a dollop of crème fraîche and a swirl of Marsala wine.”

5. Roasted Vegetable Lasagna calls for one of Ina Garten’s favorite store-bought ingredients

Ina doesn’t require a homemade pasta sauce in her Italian recipes when she can just use one of her favorite store-bought ingredients — Rao’s marinara. That’s exactly what she does in her recipe for Roasted Vegetable Lasagna.

6. ‘Easy’ Coquilles Saint Jacques are delicious and decadent

The Barefoot Contessa’s Easy Coquille Saint Jacques are a delicious and decadent dish that is perfect for the winter. If you don’t have individual gratin dishes, you can use a rectangular ceramic baking dish or scallop baking shells.

“I’ve been making this every year for Christmas Eve (Feast of the Seven Fishes) for at least 4-5 years now — such a huge hit that they won’t let me not make it!” one reviewer wrote.

7. Crusty Baked Potatoes with Whipped Feta is cheesy potato perfection

For her Crusty Baked Potatoes with Whipped Feta, Ina calls for Idaho baking potatoes, chopped fresh rosemary, fresh thyme, lemon zest, and coarse sea salt. Plus some good olive oil and fresh chives. To make her yummy whipped feta, you’ll need crumbled Greek feta, cream cheese, good olive oil, lemon juice, kosher salt, and freshly ground black pepper.

8. Ina Garten’s Leek and Artichoke Bread Pudding deserves ’10 stars out of 5′

Ina’s Leek and Artichoke Bread Pudding is absolutely scrumptious. But, the best part about this recipe is that it keeps getting better and better each day as leftovers.

“10 stars out of 5. So delicious and it tastes amazing the next day and the day after etc lol, it’s just a different spin on Stuffing, fantastic side dish for Thanksgiving,” one fan shared.

9. Chocolate Cake with Mocha Frosting is the perfect make-ahead dessert

You’ll never make a cake from a box ever again after trying the Food Network star’s recipe for Chocolate Cake with Mocha Frosting. Using the exact ingredients is the key to this cake recipe — especially when it comes to the type of salt, cocoa powder, and chocolate.

To make the homemade frosting, you’ll need bittersweet chocolate, unsalted butter, instant espresso powder, heavy cream, Kahlúa, and pure vanilla extract.

10. Ina Garten’s Tri-Berry Crumbles are perfect when served with vanilla ice cream

A great dessert for a crowd, everyone will want seconds of Ina’s Tri-Berry Crumbles when served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. “This recipe is amazing! Every time I make it people go crazy,” one reviewer shared.

“Made this for company. Tasted wonderful. Everybody loved it. Now my husband wants me to make it just for us, saving the leftovers for us as well. Like all of Ina’s recipes, no kitchen testing necessary. Perfect every time,” a second fan added.

11. Everyone will want more Vanilla Semifreddo with Raspberry Sauce

The Food Network star’s Vanilla Semifreddo with Raspberry Sauce is one of those desserts that you just can’t get enough of. For the semifreddo, ingredients needed include vegetable oil, eggs, sugar, vanilla bean seeds, cream of tartar, heavy cream, vanilla liqueur, pure vanilla extract, and fresh blueberries. All you need to make the sauce is fresh raspberries, sugar, raspberry preserves, and framboise liqueur.

12. Raspberry Baked French Toast is a breakfast for special occasions

Ina’s recipes never disappoint, and that’s definitely the case with her Raspberry Baked French Toast. This is the kind of breakfast you would serve on a holiday or special occasion, or at a yummy brunch.

“This is amazing!!! Want to make this better? Soak overnight and place weights on the soaking bread custard mixture…the bread will drink in more and really infuse all the bread with the yummy orange vanilla flavor. Everyone asks me to make this when I throw a brunch…really good for a crowd!!!” one fan shared.

The Barefoot Contessa airs on the Food Network.