‘Ink Master’ Season 14 Episode 3: Which Artist Went Home?

The reality TV competition series Ink Master was canceled after 13 seasons when Paramount shifted its focus on programming. Streaming giant Paramount+ has since picked up the long-running show and now features all new judges, a different host, and a historic $250,000 grand prize. Who went home during episode 3?

‘Ink Master’ Season 14 Episode 3 focused on creativity

Episode 2 of Ink Master Season 14 challenged the returning artists to focus on their attention to detail.

For the flash challenge, the contestants paired up in twos to create an illusion using bodies as the canvas. Gian Karle, who won Best Tattoo of the Day last week, selected the teams.

He put his allies Angel Rose and Pon DeMan together as the two don’t have the best relationship. However, his strategy worked as the two ended up working well together.

Gian also strategically paired Holli Marie with Katie McGowan and Hiram Casas with Creepy Jason and chose Bob Jones as his partner. Nearly every duo got a vote from the judges, but Bob and Gian won, giving the allies the advantage of assigning canvases in the main challenge.

Hiram Casas went home during ‘Ink Master’ Season 14 Episode 3

After learning they had to draw pin-ups, the Master of Chaos, previous long-standing host Dave Navarro, revealed the remaining eight artists had to tattoo pin-ups of animals.

The skull picking didn’t exactly go in their favor as Gian and Bob’s attempt to give Creepy Jason a challenge backfired as he knocked it out of the park, and two of their allies landed in the bottom.

However, Bob did earn Tattoo of the Day. Angel landed at the bottom for her lack of detail alongside Holli and Hiram, who failed to impress the judges due to anatomical issues in their illustrations.

Even though judge Ryan Ashley fought to keep Hiram, the other judges decided he had too many mistakes, sending the first artist from Gian’s alliance home.

Chris Shockley and Deanna Smith have also been eliminated

Ink Master Season 14 kicked off with a three-round Gauntlet challenge. Following each round, the judges saved someone, giving them the advantage of not having to compete in the next round.

Even though Chris Shockley earned safety, he opted to participate, wanting to prove himself. Eventually, it came down to Chris, Bob, Katie, and Holli.

Unfortunately, Chris’s decision to forgo his safety backfired, as the judges eliminated him first, preferring Bob’s tattoo over his. For episode 2, the artists’ creativity were tested as they had to create an image on a building only using sticky notes and recreate fine art in their tattoos.

While Gian won Best Tattoo of the Day, Deanna Smith’s technical application, Holli’s miscues, and Katie’s excessive use of black put the ladies at the bottom. Ultimately, they felt as though an artist in the competition shouldn’t make the mistakes Deanna made, resulting in her early elimination. Ink Master Season 14 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.

