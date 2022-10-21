Inside Cardinals Receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ Minimalist Desert Mansion

NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins began his career with the Houston Texans. He put up stellar numbers with the team and was selected to multiple Pro Bowls, but a lopsided trade in 2020 sent the first round pick to the Arizona Cardinals.

Injuries cut his season short the following year and in 2022, it was announced that he was suspended for the first six games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Hours before his season debut, he released a hype video which featured Snopp Dogg and music by LL Cool J and Blacksheep. Here’s more on that and a look inside his stunning desert mansion.

DeAndre Hopkins warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams | Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Why Hopkins’ Houston neighbors complained about a house he owned there

When Hopkins was still a member of the Houston Texans he purchased a home that became the subject of complaints.

“One day, DeAndre was getting ready to move into the house, we’re all pretty excited,” next door neighbor Simon Gentry told ABC13 in Houston.

However, that plan changed when the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns began. Instead of the star wideout living there, the pad was rented out for parties. Neighbors complained about dozens of cars parked on private streets, trash being left out, and music blaring.

“I have a family, right, I have a child, and you can’t go to sleep at night because these parties are super loud,” said another neighbor named CJ, who shares a common driveway with Hopkins’ home.

Hopkins did not respond to the news outlet for comment but in early 2021, he purchased another abode that he did actually move into.

A look at the NFL star’s Arizona estate

Hopkins bought a mansion in the exclusive Paradise Valley just outside Phoenix for $5.1 million. The property had been on and off the market a few times since 2016 and was originally listed for around $8 million.

The custom estate sits on a 1.72-acre corner lot and has 12,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It boasts sleek and modern finishes throughout the residence with exposed concrete walls and floors. The minimalist design was inspired by Australia’s most famous architect, Pritzker Prize-winner Glenn Murcutt.

Some of its amenities include a fireplace, a bar, a zero-edge lap pool, and floor-to-ceiling windows that open and retract to create and indoor-outdoor flow. It also offers unobstructed views of Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak.

Hopkins released a hype video prior to his return

DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK. pic.twitter.com/hHGzyaQ7Mq — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 20, 2022

In May 2022, the league announced that Hopkins was suspended for the team’s first six games. While suspended, the wide receiver took to social media about his comeback and even counted down the days till he “unbenched” himself in fantasy.

On Oct. 20, prior to appearing in his first game of the season on Thursday Night Football, he released his “Don’t Call It A Comeback. Comeback Tour” video to get fans hyped up for his return.

