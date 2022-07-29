Inside Derek Jeter’s New York Castle and Former Tampa Mansion

Before his retirement in 2014, Derek Jeter was one of the most popular players in baseball. The Captain spent his entire 20-year career playing shortstop for the New York Yankees and is a five-time World Series champion.

Today, Jeter spends a good amount of time in the state of Florida where he recently sold his Tampa mega-mansion. However, the former Yankees star still has his “castle” property in New York. Here are the details on the Tampa compound dubbed “St. Jetersburg” and a look inside his Tiedemann Castle estate.

Jeter’s Miami apartment

It’s not just mansions, Jeter has also owned a few condos over the years including a penthouse in Trump World Tower, which he unloaded in 2012 for $15.5 million.

In 2017, the retired athlete and his wife, Hannah, bought a 19th-floor apartment in the posh Grove Grand Bay building located in the Coconut Grove section of Miami. Before the Jeters moved in the unit was on the market for $6.5 million. The luxury condo has 5,522 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. The property overlooks Dinner Key Marina and Biscayne Bay.

Some of its amenities include pools with cabanas, a private on-site chef, a gym, and a rooftop terrace.

His former house dubbed ‘St. Jetersburg’

Jeter famously owned a mega-mansion on Tampa Bay’s Davis Island for several years. He rented it out to Tom Bardy and Gisele Bündchen after their family relocated to the Sunshine State when the NFL quarterback signed with the Buccaneers.

The waterfront abode, nicknamed “St. Jetersburg” after the nearby city of St. Petersburg, is a massive 30,875 square feet with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It also has a six-car garage, two boat lifts, and more than 8,000 square feet of outdoor space. The home is surrounded by a privacy wall which locals have dubbed “The Great Wall of Jeter.” Inside, guests are greeted with a 24-foot-high foyer surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows offering amazing views of the bay.

Some of its amenities include a wine cellar, an entertainment room with a bar and billiards, a gym, a movie theater, a memorabilia room, a saltwater pool, and a heated spa.

In 2021, the Hall of Famer sold “St. Jetersburg” for $22.5 million.

Jeter’s castle in New York

Another place Jeter and his family call home is a castle in upstate New York.

Tiedemann Castle, located in Greenwood Lake, New York, was actually the childhood home of Jeter’s grandfather William “Sonny” Connors. The estate sits on four acres and is made up of the main house, a guest house, a pool house, and a boat house. The lakefront property has more than 12,500 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and four kitchens. Outside you’ll find an additional kitchen with a wood-burning fireplace.

Some of the amenities include extensive gardens, a lagoon, and an infinity edge swimming pool with a waterfall.

The former shortstop put Tiedemann Castle on the market in 2018 for $14.5 million. In 2022, he lowered the price to $9.5 million.

