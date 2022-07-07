Inside Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires Home Blue Stone Manor

Dorinda Medley’s Berkshire mansion — Blue Stone Manor — was the filming location for season 2 of RHUGT: Ex-Wives Club. She says the 11,000-square foot estate has a rich history, and is rumored to have been a speakeasy during the 1920s. It’s also been the location of some iconic moments in Real Housewives history. Here’s a look inside Dorinda’s beloved weekend home, Blue Stone Manor.

Dorinda Medley | Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor was built during the Gilded Age

Blue Stone Manor is a Tudor-style residence that sits on 18 peaceful acres in Massachusetts, It features seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, with intricate ironwork, elaborate mantelpieces, and side-by-side entry and stair halls.

There’s also an expansive kitchen, a fish room, and a living room with a pool table. Dorinda told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that her home has a rich history that dates back to the early 20th century.

“Bluestone Manor was built in 1902 during the colorful Gilded Age. From the intricate dark wood details, vibrant walls, and thoughtful floor plan, Bluestone Manor feels spacious yet cozy, and reminiscent of days gone by. It was once a speakeasy and I imagine long nights filled with laughter, glamor and secrets,” Dorinda revealed.

The ‘RHUGT: Ex-Wives Club’ star says she admired the home as a little girl

Dorinda grew up just down the road from Blue Stone Manor, and she says she had her eye on the home when she was a little girl. She says that her grandfather and great-grandfather — both masons — actually built the stone walls and laid the foundations on the property.

“Even as a kid I had Champagne tastes and caviar dreams,” she told Architectural Digest. “I would drive by with dad and say, ‘I’m gonna own this house one day,’ and he would say, ‘Of course you are, princess.’”

That dream came true for Dorinda in 2005 when her late husband, Richard, surprised her by buying the house as a wedding present for $2.115 million. But a century after being built, the property had lost its character and suffered some serious wear and tear.

Everything from the decorative detailing to the gardens had fallen into disrepair. So, Dorinda teamed up with her longtime friend and interior designer Marshall Watson to bring the property back to life. She restored it a second time just a couple of years ago after a pipe burst, flooding the rooms and knocking out the heating system.

Dorinda Medley wants her guests to have an opinion and ask questions

The RHONY alum says that her goal when designing her home w for “people to walk through and have an opinion.” She also wants her guests asking questions — “What’s that? Why is that? Where did that come from?” Why do you have it?” I love that color! I hate that color!”

What do guests see when they walk into Blue Stone Manor? According to Watson, the entry hall “gives an immediate feel of an English Baronial house.” Floor lamps — aka “torchères” in the form of Vestal Virgins — flank the pair of French doors decorated with gold-threaded curtains, and walls hand-stenciled by Judy Mulligan.

“The show is so focused on the girls, it doesn’t ever really show the architecture,” Dorinda says. “People always come and say, ‘Wow, your house looks so different in person.’”

RHUGT: Ex-Wives Club is now playing on Peacock.

RELATED: Dorinda Medley Just Hosted Some of the Most Notorious ‘Real Housewives’ in History at Bluestone Manor — and They Got to Try Her New Bourbon!