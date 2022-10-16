Inside Evan Peters and Halsey’s Relationship: Manifestation, Pregnancy Rumors, and Why They Broke Up

Evan Peters, who stars as infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in a new Netflix limited series, dated singer Halsey for several months. Here’s everything we know about their relationship and why they broke up.

Some fans say Halsey ‘manifested’ her relationship with Evan Peters

Halsey was a huge fan of Evan Peters years before they started dating. In October 2013, the singer (who uses she/they pronouns) tweeted, “I just want cookies and Evan Peters.” The following month, they tweeted, “Petition for Evan Peters to date me.” And a year later, in November 2014, Halsey tweeted, “I’m a f***ing liar I’m so in love with Evan Peters I’m so whipped I’m whipped as f***!”

Years after her tweets about the American Horror Story actor, Halsey’s dreams came true. In September 2019, Peters and the pop star were spotted on a date. They rode roller coasters and held hands at Six Flags.

Some fans believe Halsey “manifested” her relationship with Peters. One fan tweeted in January 2020, “Halsey manifesting her and Evan Peters will be together in the future is the most powerful thing.”

Another fan tweeted, “wow im so obsessed with evan peters .. gonna manifest to date him like halsey.”

And many fans accused Halsey of dumping Yungblud, her boyfriend of about a year, for Peters. Halsey released a since-deleted statement on Twitter defending herself. “sometimes. people just break up,” they wrote. “It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f***ed up. sometimes. it just happens. because life is constantly changing. and adults stay friends and move on.”

Halsey and Evan Peters sparked pregnancy rumors early in their relationship

After Evan Peters and Halsey started dating in September 2019, their relationship quickly took off.

In October 2019, they attended the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration dressed as Sonny and Cher. The event marked Halsey and Peters’ first red-carpet appearance as a couple. Peters’ ex-fiancée, Emma Roberts, was also there.

For Halsey’s Almost Famous Halloween party, the couple went as Marilyn Manson and a member of the Insane Clown Posse.

During an October 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Halsey confirmed that Peters was her boyfriend – twice. They were discussing their relationship with Peters with the host when a crew member jumped out of the table next to Halsey, making the singer scream.

“You distracted me with the boyfriend question,” Halsey said. “I wasn’t ready.”

After laughing off the scare, Halsey added, “I don’t know what’s scarier though … having to talk about my boyfriend on TV or having that happen? It was a double whammy.”

In November 2019, the couple sparked pregnancy rumors when they were photographed with Hasley cradling her stomach as Peters rubbed her belly. The singer shut down the gossip by tweeting, “Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes.”

Why the famous couple broke up

Evan Peters and Halsey’s relationship lasted for several months until it ended, seemingly on bad terms, in March 2020. Halsey abruptly scrubbed the actor from her Instagram and liked a tweet condemning him.

Peters is no longer on social media and was never very active on his old accounts. So many fans noticed when he retweeted a video showing someone cheering on the police as they chased down looters on TV. “I can watch these piece of s*** looters get tackled all day,” the original tweet read. It appeared that Peters supported the police and the person cheering.

“I don’t condone the guy watching the news at all in the video which I have deleted. I unknowingly retweeted it,” the actor later tweeted before deleting his account. “I’m deeply upset it got on my newsfeed. I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support black lives matter wholeheartedly.”

A screenshot of the offensive retweet was shared on Twitter, with the user writing, “@Evan_Peters is this why halsey broke up with you.” Halsey subsequently liked the tweet.

Shortly after, Halsey was seen spending time with her ex-boyfriend Yungblud, whom she dated right before Peters. They attended Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles together.

