Inside Jennifer Garner’s Brand New Custom-Built $8 Million Mansion

Jennifer Garner began her acting career playing various roles on the small screen in the mid-’90s. In 2001, she became a household name when she starred in her own spy-action thriller Alias. Her role in the show earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress — Television Series Drama and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress in a Television Drama. Since then, Garnered has appeared in several movies including 13 Going on 30, Daredevil, and Valentine’s Day.

In 2005, she married fellow actor Ben Affleck and they lived in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles County for a while. But now she has a brand-new residence.

Jennifer Garner arriving to speak at Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year | Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770

Garner had a new mansion built in Brentwood

Garner had called the Pacific Palisades home for years but after selling the longtime pad she shared with her ex-husband, she rented another house right down the street for her and children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. The rental is more than 10,500 square feet with six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. The house has hardwood flooring throughout and an updated kitchen and breakfast nook. Outback there’s a large yard with a pool and spa.

Garner though has decided to change zipcodes and bought a piece of land for $7.88 million a few years back in the Brentwood section of LA County. There, she had a mansion constructed from the ground up.

In the spot where Garner’s new house went up once stood a four-bedroom, three-bathroom abode spanning 3,245 square feet that was built in 1930.

The actor’s new place sits on .4 acres of land and is a Cape Cod-inspired design. Garner has given fans a peek inside different parts of the house via social media. One fan favorite is her reading room which boasts a personalized stained glass window.

Adam Levine bought the home where Garner lived with Affleck

Garner and Affleck purchased their family home between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean in 2009. The main house is nearly 9,000 square feet with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. There’s also a two-bedroom, three-bathroom subterranean guesthouse on the property.

In 2019, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo traded in their Beverly Hills pad for the “quieter” Pacific Palisades and snatched up the former couple’s mansion for $32 million.

“We wanted to live somewhere quieter, where you don’t hear the traffic and feel the stress. We were attracted to this place because it felt homey. You could tell that kids had lived here before,” Levine said referring to Affleck and Garner’s children.

The rocker and Prinsloo did an extensive remodel and in 2022 listed the property for $57 million.

Affleck is moving into Jennifer Lopez’s Bel-Air home

Speaking of Garner’s ex, he and Jennifer Lopez have been house-hunting for quite some time but haven’t found the place of their dreams yet so they decided to move back to J.Lo’s Bel-Air mansion.

TMZ reported that the newlyweds are currently renting billionaire James Packer’s $60 million compound in Beverly Hills but will move into Lopez’s old place after a remodel there is complete.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer’s Bel-Air estate is situated on eight acres of land and has over 14,000 square feet of living space with seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. It boasts high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and exposed beams throughout.

Some of its many amenities include an infinity-edge swimming pool, a mini-golf course, a game room, a massage room, a pub, and an amphitheater with seating for 100 people.

