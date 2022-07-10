Inside Johnny Depp’s Private Island Where He Had Several Altercations With Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is one of the world’s most famous and highly-paid actors, and he has a luxurious private island to prove it. Here’s what we know about Depp’s island, and what he and Amber Heard did there.

Johnny Depp married Amber Heard on his private island

Actor Johnny Depp owns a private island in the Bahamas called Little Hall’s Pond Cay. Vanity Fair reported in 2009 that the 45-acre tropical paradise has six beaches, each named after someone Depp loves. One beach is called Paradis (after Vanessa Paradis, Depp’s former partner and the mother of his two children), and two are named after each of his kids (Lily-Rose and Jack).

Depp named one of the beaches Gonzo in honor of his close friend, journalist and author Hunter S. Thompson. Another beach is called Brando, as in actor Marlon Brando, one of Depp’s mentors and closest friends.

The actor reportedly spotted Little Hall’s Pond Cay while working on the 2003 movie Pirates of the Caribbean and purchased the island for $3.6 million in 2004. There were no buildings on the island when he bought it, so he added a ranch-style house with 360-degree views.

Depp also paid $8 million for a yacht so he could get to the island. The boat has since been sold, but reportedly required eight crew members and cost between $300,000 and $400,000 monthly to maintain.

But the price was worth it to Depp, who called the island his “freedom.” “I don’t think I’d ever seen any place so pure and beautiful,” the actor once said. “You can feel your pulse rate drop about 20 beats. It’s instant freedom.”

Little Hall’s Pond Cay was also where Depp and Amber Heard held their wedding celebration in 2015.

Johnny Depp’s private island was the scene of multiple altercations with Amber Heard

Not only was Little Hall’s Pond Cay where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married, but it was also the scene of several intense altercations between the former couple.

According to Page Six, the island’s estate manager, Tara Roberts, claimed that Heard assaulted Depp there in 2015. She also said Heard called Depp “washed up” and “fat.”

Heard had described a separate incident that allegedly occurred in 2014. The actor claimed that Depp kicked and slapped her while he was detoxing from drugs. But Roberts testified that she never saw Depp hit Heard or “physically react” to her attacks.

Roberts also said that nothing unusual happened during the 2014 trip Heard mentioned. Depp also denied Heard’s allegations and said that she actually withheld his meds, an act he described as “one of the cruelest things she has ever done.”

The actor’s net worth: $150 million

Johnny Depp can afford his own private island due to years of acting, brand partnerships, and investments. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Depp has an estimated net worth of $150 million and is paid $20 million per film. The prolific actor’s movies have grossed over $3.4 billion in the US and $8.7 billion globally at the box office.

In some years, Depp’s salary has reached $100 million, making him one of the highest-paid actors in the world. Between 2003 and 2016 alone, he earned $650 million in salaries, endorsement deals, and backend profits.

But the actor has been known to spend as extravagantly as he ears. At various times, Depp has approached insolvency due to his extremely lavish lifestyle. At one point, the actor was spending over $2 million a month.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

