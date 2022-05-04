Inside Kaia Gerber’s Parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s Former Malibu Mansion That’s on the Market for $99 Million

In the ’80s and ’90s, Cindy Crawford took the modeling world by storm and became one of the biggest supermodels on the planet. Today, her daughter, Kaia Gerber, is following in her mom’s footsteps. While Kaia is making splashes in that industry these days, Crawford has made headlines for her real estate transactions.

Here’s a look inside Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber’s former Malibu mansion that was put on the market for an eye-popping $99.5 million.

A look inside Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford’s former Malibu mansion on the market for $99.5 million

Crawford and her hubby once owned a cliffside mansion in Malibu. But in 2018, the pair decided to sell it for $45 million to Adam Wiess, who now has listed it for an eye-watering $99.5 million.

So what does one get for nearly $100 million dollars?

Well, the two-story residence offers sweeping views of the ocean and sits on three acres of land. It has almost 7,500 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. The home features a den, living room, gourmet kitchen, and dining room with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open to a deck with a fire pit. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet, dual spa bathrooms, a sitting area, and a fireplace. There’s also another room that has its own private entrance, a bathroom, and another kitchen.

Some of the other amenities include a home gym, a media room, tennis courts, and an outdoor pool and spa with a cabana.

Other properties Crawford and Gerber have owned

That spectacular mansion isn’t the only property Crawford and Gerber have owned and sold in Southern California.

In August 2021, Architectural Digest noted that they sold their Beverly Hills mid-century estate for $13.5 million. They bought the house in 2017 from OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder for $11.6 million. The abode is a one-story house that was built in 1959 and has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

“It’s midcentury modern, so it’s been fun putting it through our own filter because some of the midcentury stuff is too low or it’s not comfortable. We make a lot of our upholstery.” Crawford told AD about decorating the place in 2019. “My husband is very, very picky about the cushion density and seat depth because he’s taller.”

The businessman and supermodel also own more properties in Malibu, a cottage in Canada, and a place at the Madison Club in La Quinta, California.

The couple’s combined net worth

While most people are familiar with the supermodel’s career not too many are familiar with her spouse’s but Gerber is a former model as well. He’s also the co-founder of Casamigos Tequila along with his friend George Clooney. In 2017, Gerber and Clooney sold the brand to Diageo for $700 million with an additional $300 million possible based on performance.

Today, Crawford and Gerber have a combined net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Update: Following the publication of this article it was reported that Kim Kardashian bought the cliffside Malibu mansion for $70.4 million.