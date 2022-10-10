Inside Kevin Hart’s 2 Mansions Right Next Door to Each Other

Kevin Hart came from humble beginnings but today he is one of the richest comedians on the planet. So when it was time to buy a home for his family he spared no expense and even bought the house next door.

Here’s a look at the actor‘s amazing two-mansion compound.

Kevin Hart smiling on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s ‘Me Time’ | David Livingston/Getty Images

Hart’s main residence

In 2012, Hart paid close to $2 million for a two-story seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate in Tarzana, California. That residence made headlines in 2016 after there was a break-in. The Philadelphia native was not home when that incident occurred.

In 2019, he and his wife, Eniko Parrish, sold that house and moved into one they had built in an exclusive gated community just outside Calabasas.

Hart’s Mediterranean-inspired villa sits on 26 acres and has more than 9,500 square feet of living space. The property also includes two detached guesthouses, a playground, a pool, a cabana, and a volleyball court.

The comedian bought the mansion next door too

Since two houses are better than one, Hart decided why not buy the mansion right next door as well. According to Dirt, Hart bought that home from Shakim Compere who is a film producer best known as Queen Latifah’s longtime business partner.

The Ride Along actor shelled out $7 million for that abode which sits on more than 16 acres of land. It’s 9,349 square feet with six bedrooms and six bathrooms. Some of its amenities include a wine cellar, a tennis court, sprawling gardens, and an infinity-edged swimming pool with a waterfall and spa.

The family now has plenty of room on the 42-acre compound with an indoor/outdoor home gym, two swimming pools, two sports courts, and 19,000 square feet of living space.

Kevin Hart with his wife Eniko Parish and children Hendrix, Heaven, and Kenzo on the carpet at ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ premiere | LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Hart also has an impressive car collection

Hart has an impressive car collection as well. The True Story star has more than 20 luxury and classic automobiles including a Ferrari 488 GTB, a Ferrari 488 Pista, a Ferrari 458 Spider, a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, an Aston Martin Vanquish, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, a 1967 Mustang Eleanor, a 1966 Pontiac GTO, and a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.

On Sept. 1, 2019, Hart was a passenger in his Plymouth Barracuda when the vehicle was involved in a serious crash. Entertainment Tonight noted that he suffered three spine fractures which would have left him paralyzed if they had been a quarter of a centimeter in one direction. Hart had surgery and spent 10 days in the hospital before he was released.

He later told podcaster Joe Rogan that the “biggest cry” of his life occurred when he got home.

“My biggest cry in life came from the first day that I came home from the hospital,” Hart recalled. “Like there was an option of me never seeing that home again. There was an option of me never walking on that driveway again. There was an option of me never seeing my wife and my kids again.”

