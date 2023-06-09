Inside King Charles’ $1.5 Million Welsh Estate That He Plans to Sell as He Continues to Slim Down the Monarchy

King Charles is selling his Welsh estate that he acquired in 2007 for the princely sum of $1.5 million. Charles’ decision to sell the property, known as Llwynywermod, is part of his ongoing commitment to slim down the monarchy.

Since his ascent to the throne, Charles has wanted to rein in the royal purse strings. With his plan in full swing, here’s an inside look at the $1.5 million Welsh estate that His Majesty plans to sell.

Britain’s King Charles III | Henry Nicholls/Pool/AFP via Getty Image

King Charles is giving up his $1.5 million Welsh Estate

Charles bought a Welsh property called Llwynywermod near Bannau Brycheiniog in 2007. Earlier this year, the King informed the Duchy of Cornwall of his intention to relinquish the lease, which is expiring soon.

Charles has been paying rent on Llwynywermod since Prince William assumed control of the Duchy of Cornwall. The estate purchased the property for around $1.5 million back in 2007.

Nestled amid 192 acres of picturesque, undulating farmland near Llandovery in Carmarthenshire, the home holds a serene setting. Charles has also overseen numerous renovations to the house, all of which have retained its Welsh roots.

Although Charles is giving up the estate, insiders revealed that he still maintains a strong affection for Wales. Nevertheless, due to the circumstances, it seems “unlikely” that he will be able to utilize the estate in the same manner as before, hence his decision to part with it.

Inside His Majesty’s Llwynywermod

Over the years, Charles actively oversaw the restoration of the Welsh property, ensuring its utmost environmental friendliness. Local materials like lime plaster and Welsh slate were recycled and sourced from nearby.

In Charles’s reception room, elegance permeates the space, characterized by a wooden awning, lofty ceilings, and tastefully chosen furnishings. A welcoming ambiance is created by a cozy log fireplace, comfortable armchairs, and beautifully adorned walls with decorative tapestries.

Moving to the bathroom, a white bathtub takes center stage amidst cream-colored walls and tiles. A small painting adds a touch of artistry to one of the walls, while a Velux window offers a view overlooking the bath.

Spanning 192 acres in Llwynywermod, Carmarthenshire, Charles’s garden finds itself embraced by scenic surroundings near Llandovery. Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles great pride in cultivating their own variety of fruits and vegetables within this delightful Welsh garden.

A look at King Charles’ plan to slim down the monarchy when it comes to real estate

Members of the royal family are in for a change as Charles embarks on a mission to modernize the monarchy. His Majesty intends to streamline the finances of the monarchy, which involves doing away with subsidized rent and housing for working royals.

The recent eviction of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage marked the beginning of Charles’ five-year plan to slim down the monarchy. According to ET Online, Charles has now assigned two members of his palace staff to identify inefficiencies within the “top-heavy royal household.”

Consequently, the royal family members will be expected to shoulder their own financial responsibilities. This includes paying rent and personal expenses for their homes.

This explains Charles’ decision to sell his Welsh estate. The move frees him from the burden of paying rent for the property now that he is no longer the head of the Duchy of Cornwall.