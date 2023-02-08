Inside Lil Wayne’s Just-Sold $28M Miami Mansion

Lil Wayne, like many other rappers, is a fan of the sun and fun that Miami Beach has to offer. The “Lollipop” rapper purchased a massive waterfront home just a few years ago and tricked it out with renovations, making it a palace fit for a king. Now, Wayne is ready to move on, as he just sold the house for nearly $30 million.

Lil Wayne bought a Miami mansion back in 2011

Back in 2011, Wayne dropped $11.6 million on a waterfront mansion on the La Gorce private island in Miami Beach. The residence was a whopping 20,857 square feet and came with nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Among the house’s amenities were an elevator, a pool, a private dock, a roof-deck skate park, and an indoor shark tank lagoon.

Wayne listed the home for sale in 2015 for $18 million, eventually dropping the price and selling it for $10 million in 2017.

Lil Wayne’s second Miami Beach mansion sold in 2023

In 2018, the “A Milli” rapper bought a new home in Miami worth $16.75 million. The waterfront mansion sits on Allison Island, a 35-acre island in Biscayne Bay filled with luxury homes. In 2022, Wayne listed the home for sale for $29.5 million.

According to TMZ, the house found a buyer in February 2023 after the price was lowered to $28 million.

Lil Wayne’s Miami house had a movie theater, elevator, and more

Lil Wayne’s 10,632-square foot home contained seven bedrooms and eleven bathrooms, as well as two kitchens and a separate staff quarters. It also contained a movie theater, a three-car garage, a wine room, outdoor dining spaces with a built-in barbecue grill, and an elevator. Wayne also spent money after buying the home on adding a reflecting pool and an open-air cabana to the property. Like his previous property, it also had its own dock for boat access.

Wayne hasn’t explained why he decided to part with the home, but it’s likely that the New Orleans-bred rapper has been spending more time on the West Coast. He purchased a $15.4 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California in 2021 and lives in an exclusive neighborhood with neighbors including The Weeknd, Jessica Simpson, John Stamos, and Drake’s famous YOLO Estate. That home boasts seven bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, an infinity pool, a wet bar, a home gym, and a home theater.

Other rappers with Miami houses

Lil Wayne is hardly the first rapper to buy a swanky home in Miami. Miami native DJ Khaled, for example, has become known for his videos showing himself jet-skiing on the water near his property. Fellow Miami native Rick Ross similarly has a waterfront property in Miami in addition to other homes such as his sprawling estate in Georgia.

Other emcees with Miami properties include Flo Rida, Fat Joe, Diddy, Kodak Black, and Birdman.