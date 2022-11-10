‘Inside Man’ Netflix 2022 Ending Explained

Netflix’s Inside Man pulled viewers in with David Tennant and Stanley Tucci, but that ending needs to be explained. The gripping thriller drama wrapped up the story of a vicar, a man on death row, and a woman trapped in a basement in four quick episodes. But, it left most of us wondering, “What just happened?” So, we’ve explained the Inside Man’s ending how we see it.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers from all four episodes of ‘Inside Man’ on Netflix, including the post-credit scene.]

‘Inside Man’ ending explained: Where is Grieff’s wife’s head?

In the Inside Man Episode 4 post-credit scene, correctional officers escort Jefferson Grieff (Tucci) and Dillon Kempton (Atkins Estimond) to the room where they take cold cases. But, in a strange turn of events, Janice Fife (Dolly Wells) is sitting at the other end of the table. Grieff begins by explaining that he is “pressed for time.” Janice informs viewers that Grieff’s execution is now in one week.

Grieff’s former father-in-law did not follow through on changing his death row sentence because the inmate “creatively misled them” regarding the whereabouts of his wife’s severed head. The FIL’s team barged into vicar Harry Watling’s (Tennant) basement moments after journalist Beth Davenport (Lydia West) arrived to save Janice.

They did not find the missing head in the basement; however, that does not mean that it’s not in Harry’s house somewhere. Throughout the last half of Inside Man Episode 4, a delivery man appeared twice at the vicar’s home. He attempted to deliver a package that was the size of a woman’s head. Our guess is that is precisely what Grieff means by the fact that he “creatively misled them.” He gave them the correct address, but the wrong location inside the home. Otherwise the package scenes are useless to the plot, unless the head is somehow inside.

‘Inside Man’ ending explained: Who is Janice’s husband?

Up until the post-credit scene in Inside Man, viewers thought that Janice did not have a husband or children. However, we quickly find out that she is married, but wants to kill her spouse. When Dillon points out that her husband isn’t dead, Janice has an interesting reply.

“No, but he deserves to be, and I wondered Mr. Grieff, if you could help me with that?” Janice asks Grieff.

Grieff isn’t surprised at all that Janet wants to murder her husband because he’s accustomed to dealing with murderers daily on death row.

‘Inside Man’: Stanley Tucci as Jefferson Grieff | Netflix

“How can I help?” Grieff responds as the Inside Man Episode 4 post credit scene ends.

This piece of the puzzle implies there’s a lot more to Janice that viewers do not know. She lived alone and kept to herself, without many friends. In the end, we find out that she’s also capable of murder — proving Grieff’s point that everyone is a killer. However, it also shows that she’s been through a trauma for her to end up that way.

“She’s someone who’s suffered at the hands of another, has learned that the world is dangerous, that you keep your distance from the world,” the creator and director Steven Moffat told GQ Magazine. “And you must be ready to fight.”

What was the point of ‘Inside Man’ on Netflix?

Some viewers hated the logic and inconsistencies in Inside Man. For example, why didn’t the vicar destroy the flash drive and all of the evidence? He acted out of love and fierce protectiveness over his son. Harry thought his only son’s life was in danger. Also, the thriller is a bit of a dark comedy, so some farfetched things must be overlooked to see the point of it all.

‘Inside Man’: David Tennant as Harry Watling and Dolly Wells as Janice Fife | Netflix

“There are moments that make murderers of us all,” Grieff tells Harry from one prisoner to another. “We’re not freaks in cages to be stared at and judged and written about as though we are. We’re anyone on a bad day. Cracks can open in the most ordinary life and swallow anyone at all. No one is safe from the worst they can do. There are very few advantages to having the blood of loved ones on your hands, but at least you know who you are — who you’ve always been. The lies have cleared away and you understand him at last, the man behind your eyelids. Terrifying. Welcome to the inside.”

Since Grieff murdered his wife, he seeks atonement by taking only the cases that he deems moral. Will he take Janice’s case to prevent the murder she wants to commit? That’s the only chance she has of him taking the case since it’s otherwise immoral and doesn’t fit his standards. We’ll have to wait until the possible second season of Inside Man to find out. Until then, the point of the series is to explore three very plausible stories.

All four episodes of Inside Man are currently available for streaming on Netflix.