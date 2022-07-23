Inside Mariah Carey’s 3 Engagement Rings From Tommy Mottola to Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey is known for her style, which includes a lot of pricey jewelry. She often sports a ring that looks like a butterfly, a nod to her love of the creature. However, one type of ring stands out from the pack: Carey’s engagement rings from her three engagements.

Mariah Carey has been engaged 3 times

Mariah Carey attends the 24th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar viewing party on February 28, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. | Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Mariah Carey’s first marriage was to Tommy Mottola. The record executive and the artist married in 1993, announcing their separation in 1997. In her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer recounted their relationship, calling him “controlling.”

After dating Luis Miguel, Carey met and embarked on a whirlwind romance with actor Nick Cannon. The two of them started dating in 2008 and tied the knot in the same year. In 2011, Carey gave birth to their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. However, they separated after eight years of marriage.

Amid finalizing her second divorce, Carey started dating James Packer. She and the billionaire got engaged in early 2016, but they broke up just months later. Not only did they end things, but Carey took Packer to court for emotional distress. She took home an undisclosed settlement — and kept the engagement ring.

Details about Mariah Carey’s 3 engagement rings

The first of Mariah Carey’s three engagement rings came from Mottola. According to TheRichest, he proposed to her with an emerald-cut diamond ring worth almost $500,000.

Next, Carey received a 17-carat pink and white diamond ring from Cannon. More than 50 pink diamonds surrounded the emerald-cut center diamond. Reportedly, the ring set Cannon back $2.5 million.

Carey’s third engagement ring was her most expensive one so far. According to Daily Mail, the piece of jewelry cost roughly $10 million. The reason for the high price tag? Packer had designer Wilfredo Rosado custom make it. The design included a gold band with a 35-carat diamond resting on top. While Carey loved the look, she eventually put the ring on the market.

A few people suggested that Carey could alter the diamond, but she decided to sell it instead. Despite the ring’s value, she only received $2 million from the sale.

Carey looks back on her three engagements

Carey discussed her marriage to Mottola in her book. “He rolled over me like a fog,” she wrote (via the Daily Beast). “I was held captive in that relationship. Around the end of their marriage, he used a butter knife to threaten her in front of others. “I was searing with rage from the excruciating humiliation of his terrifying, cowardly performance in my kitchen,” she wrote.

Carey and Cannon’s divorce was not an easy process despite their long marriage. But both have spoken positively about the other. While Cannon says if he ever married again, it would be with Carey, she feels their time is over. “Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed,” she wrote in her memoir.

Carey did not mention Packer in her memoir, unlike her other exes. She told the Guardian they “didn’t have a physical relationship” and didn’t mention him further.

