Inside Mariah Carey’s Christmas Plans With Twins and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

No entertainer is as synonymous with Christmas as Mariah Carey. It’s the reason the history-making singer/songwriter has been dubbed the Queen of Christmas. With a busy work schedule filled with holiday-themed appearances and projects, Carey’s most looking forward to decking the halls with her twins and the man in her life.

Mariah Carey’s Christmas this year is filled with tradition

Christmas is Carey’s favorite holiday. Every year, fans wait to ring in the festive season with Carey leading the way. While many scramble to make plans, Carey focuses on traditions she’s set with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

“It is such a busy time of the year for me, but I try to have a few days where we just spend time at home, relax, decorate, and cook some of our favorite holiday dishes–which includes my anointed greens!” she told E! News. “We also love traveling to Aspen, which truly feels like a winter wonderland. The kids hit the slopes, play in the snow. It’s a kind of festive experience that we can’t get at home.”

Now that the twins are older, their gift list has changed dramatically. But Carey makes it her job to get them the world. “They usually have their lists and are so excited to walk me through this new game and that new gadget,” she continued. “I want them to have everything they want. I want them to have everything I couldn’t and know they can be whoever they choose to [be]. They’re always on Santa’s ‘nice’ list, so the surprises are always a treat.”

Carey herself has the world at her oyster. Her career remains on fire, and she’s able to enjoy home life. Her Christmas wish is simple: “The gift of peace and joy for all,” she said. “That would truly warm my heart. It’s the greatest gift, I think, any of us could ask for.”

The singer is currently prepping for a series of holiday concerts

Carey has already begun the season with a series of appearances, including performing for the first time at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. She closed out the parade with Santa singing her iconic classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” This time, she was joined on stage by her twins.

“They wanted to do it!” she told E! News about her twins performing. “There aren’t too many times when I’m performing that they don’t want to be a part of the moment—that’s part of what’s so great about them! It’s up to them when they want to do it, and when they don’t. They are the sweetest, most beautiful gift I’ve ever received in my life.”

Even more exciting, Carey will treat fans to special Christmas concerts this year, both in New York and Canada. Deadline reports CBS will present Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The special will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

She lost a major legal battle for her Christmas brand

While Carey has made Christmas part of her brand, she, unfortunately, lost the trademark bid on “Queen of Christmas.” The bid came under scrutiny by a few of her musical peers, but it didn’t stop her from trying. She planned to use the trademark for various products, from fragrances and makeup to clothing, jewelry, and dog accessories. But the Trial Trademark and Appeal Board shot it down.