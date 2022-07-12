Inside Matt Damon’s Incredible $17 Million Brooklyn Penthouse

Matt Damon is an A-list actor who has starred in several Hollywood blockbusters since he and his buddy Ben Affleck became household names when they took home the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Good Will Hunting in 1998. After Damon’s career took off, he moved to Los Angeles but he and his family recently relocated to New York City.

Here’s a look inside The Last Duel star’s Brooklyn penthouse, plus a peek at the Pacific Palisades mansion he sold for $18 million.

Matt Damon, who owns a Brooklyn penthouse, attends Deadline Contenders Film in New York City | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Deadline

Damon unloaded his Pacific Palisades mansion in 2021

For years Damon, his wife Luciana Barroso, and their daughters lived in a beautiful home in the ritzy Riviera neighborhood of the Pacific Palisades in LA county.

Their former three-story abode is a massive 13,500 square feet and sits on two-thirds of an acre. It boasts seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and has a 35-foot atrium. Some of its amenities include a game room, a movie room, a massage room, a wine cellar, a bar, an office, and a gym; and that’s just the inside. Outside you’ll find lanais, a swimming pool, as well as a waterfall, a koi pond, and a playground.

In 2021, Damon sold the property to TV executive Ann Sarnoff for $18 million.

Damon’s primary residence is in Brooklyn

In 2018, Damon purchased a Brooklyn townhome for $16.7 million. However, he and his family reportedly didn’t move there full time until 2020.

The two-story penthouse is located on the 11th and 12th floors atop The Standish in Brooklyn Heights. It has over 6,200 square feet of living space and access to a large outdoor terrace, something that’s a premium in the Big Apple.

The unit is located in a renovated former hotel and according to the building’s website, “the spacious, comfortable accommodations appealed to the most discerning visitors. For more than a century, as Brooklyn Heights itself grew and matured, this storied hotel has retained the classic, quiet elegance of turn-of-the-century New York.”

Some of the condominium’s amenities include a 24-hour concierge service, a fitness center, and a children’s playroom. Damon’s penthouse also offers sweeping views of New York Harbor and the Manhattan skyline.

Damon and his family also spend a lot of time in Australia

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso attend ‘The Last Duel’ New York premiere | Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

When Damon and his family want to spend time outside the U.S., one of the places they vacation is in Australia’s Bryon Bay. The area is where fellow actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, reside.

In 2021, the family quarantined in an eight-bedroom home for two weeks upon their arrival in the country. The house is referred to as “Chateau Du Soleil” and costs Damon $7,000 a night.

There have been reports over the years that The Talented Mr. Ripley actor is planning to buy a place Down Under but so far those reports haven’t been confirmed.

