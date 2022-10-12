Inside the Miami Beach Mansion Lil Wayne Is Selling for $29 Million

Lil Wayne is one of the most popular rappers on the planet. His career began in the mid-90s and since then he’s become extremely successful with a net worth of $170 million. Lil Weezy also has some beautiful homes in his real estate portfolio and is now selling his Miami Beach house for $29.5 million.

Here’s a look at that property and the Hidden Hills mansion he bought for $15 million.

Lil Wayne performs onstage at the NBA 2K23 Launch Event | Greg Doherty/Getty Images for 2K

Details on Lil Wayne’s Miami mansions

Lil Weezy has owned more than one property in Miami.

In 2011, he dropped $11.6 million for a waterfront mansion on a private island called La Gorce in Miami Beach. That residence is a whopping 20,857 square feet featuring nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Some of its amenities include an elevator, a pool, a private dock, a roof-deck skate park, and an indoor shark tank lagoon. He listed the home for $18 million in 2015 before dropping the price and selling it for $10 million in 2017.

In 2018, the hip-hop star paid $16.75 million for a place on Miami’s Allison Island, which is a 35-acre island filled with luxury homes on Biscayne Bay. He’s now selling it for $29.5 million. So just what do you get for that price?

The abode is 10,632 square feet with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms plus separate staff quarters. Some of its amenities include a pool, a movie theater, a wine room, a three-car garage, outdoor dining spaces with a built-in BBQ grill, and a cabana on the island’s private beach. Click here for photos of the interior.

Lil Wayne’s Hidden Hills mansion

In 2021, the “A Milli” artist spent $15.4 million on a new mansion in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles County. The modern farmhouse-style property is more than 12,000 square feet boasting seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. There’s a guest house on the estate as well with a small kitchen and living room. Back inside the main house, there are oak floors, a grand staircase, multiple fireplaces, a chef’s kitchen with a French range and two islands, plenty of large windows throughout, and glass sliders off the family room. One of Weezy’s bedrooms includes a sitting room with walls of windows for unparalleled views of the valley and mountains.

Some of its other amenities include a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a gym, a theater room, a basketball court, and an infinity-edge pool and spa.

The rapper has some famous neighbors

Lil Wayne and Drake perform during Lil Weezyana Festival | Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Lil Wayne’s Hidden Hills pad is nestled in the guard-gated community of the San Fernando Valley where just over 2,000 other residents live.

The quaint and low-key area is actually home to plenty of celebrities including Jessica Simpson, The Weeknd, John Stamos, and a few Kardashian-Jenners. It’s also where fellow rapper Drake’s YOLO estate is located.

