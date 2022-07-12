Inside R. Kelly’s Reported Engagement to Alleged Victim Joycelyn Savage

R. Kelly was recently imprisoned for sexual abuse, and one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage, has spoken out in his defense. The 26-year-old claims that she is engaged to Kelly and that the singer doesn’t belong in prison. Here’s what Savage said about her relationship with Kelly and the details of his sentencing.

R. Kelly | Michael Tercha/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

R. Kelly is currently serving a prison sentence for sexual abuse

Singer R. Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence for sexual abuse in Brooklyn, New York. The musician has another trial for similar charges in Illinois coming up in August 2022. Kelly is also facing further charges of sex trafficking and abuse in Florida, Georgia, and Minnesota.

The artist claims he is innocent and has never had non-consensual sex or sexual contact with minors, despite many of his victims claiming they started their sexual relationship with Kelly when they were underage.

Even if he is not found guilty in other states, 55-year-old Kelly still wouldn’t be released from prison until he is in his 80s, and he would have to follow strict rules. Madame Noire reported that Kelly would have to undergo therapy for “an unspecified sexual disorder” and avoid contact with minors. Anyone under the age of 18 would have to be accompanied by a family member or a “responsible adult” while the child is in Kelly’s presence.

Kelly would also spend an additional five years under supervision following his release, and he must pay a $100,000 fine.

The R&B singer known as "R. Kelly" was sentenced to 30 years in prison June 29. Learn more: https://t.co/VlrwhbeLaa pic.twitter.com/NedtDBXDSD — Homeland Security Investigations (@HSI_HQ) July 12, 2022

R. Kelly is reportedly engaged to Joycelyn Savage, one of his alleged victims

Joycelyn Savage, one of R. Kelly’s alleged victims, has come forward saying she is engaged to the disgraced R&B singer.

The 26-year-old sent a letter to District Court Judge Ann Donnelly on June 13, just before Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Savage claimed she is Kelly’s fiancée and requested leniency in his sentencing.

“My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé[e],” Savage wrote (per Entertainment Weekly). “I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

She went on to describe her relationship with Kelly as “amazing” and “special.” “My relationship with Robert is amazing. He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Savage wrote. “We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him.”

R. Kelly engaged to Joycelyn Savage: ‘I’m not the victim,’ he’s ‘not the monster’ https://t.co/SlIywH6G6j pic.twitter.com/uScKKUH4jI — New York Post (@nypost) July 11, 2022

Joycelyn Savage said her fiancé isn’t a ‘monster’

In her letter asking for a lenient sentence, Joycelyn Savage tried to persuade Judge Donnelly that R. Kelly isn’t a “monster” and she’s not a “victim.”

“Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind,” the 26-year-old wrote (per E! News) before claiming that Kelly hasn’t held other women by force. “He’s very determined and focused on his goals, and the things that have been said about him, with me and other women being held against our will is absolutely untrue.”

She added, “It breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I’m a victim,” before saying that the singer didn’t deserve prison time.

“I’m a grown woman, and can speak for myself which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court,” Savage explained. “[Kelly] is a great man, with a great heart and deserves to be home with his loved ones who are ready to support him.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

RELATED: R. Kelly’s Live-In Girlfriend’s Family Says She’s Still Being Controlled by the Singer From Jail