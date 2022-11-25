Inside Scottie and ‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen’s Divorce Settlement

Divorce happens all the time in Hollywood relationships. But when kids are involved, and the marriage spanned decades, divorce proceedings can be long and tricky. In the case of Scottie and Larsa Pippen, things appear to be amicable. In fact, the Real Housewives of Miami star says they remain close friends and co-parents, despite her seemingly moving on with rappers and other athletes. Their divorce settlement details were recently leaked.

Their marital troubles made headlines

The former couple wed in 1997 and share four children. They appeared in Bravo’s RHOM for four seasons before the hiatus. Things appeared solid between the two until 2016 and amid Larsa spending tons of time with the Kardashians. Police were called twice in one week in early Oct. 2016 for a domestic dispute.

At the time, PEOPLE Magazine reported of TMZ’s published voice recordings of Larsa’s calls. In the first call made, she tearfully asks the operator, “Can you send someone over here? My husband’s being really aggressive with me.” In the second, made just three days later, Larsa she told the responder: “My husband’s gotten crazy again with me.”

Scottie filed for divorce weeks later. The divorce request was dismissed the following year as they appeared to reconcile. They couldn’t keep it together, and Larsa filed for documents to end their marriage in Nov. 2018. According to court documents, Larsa sought joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four children, as well as spousal support.

What she received in the divorce

The divorce was finalized in 2021. RadarOnline reports the TV star was awarded monthly support from Scottie, in addition to a portion of his NBA pension plan. Scottie played for 17 seasons in the NBA.

Per the report, Larsa is now listed as an “alternate payee” on the pension account. The court used a specific formula to determine what she’ll be paid. It’s unclear whether she worked at all during their marriage, or if she was a caregiver to their children. The report notes that she has an interest in all the money added to the account from the beginning of their marriage until their first separation in 2016.

Per their divorce agreement, Scottie also previously agreed to pay monthly child support. The agreed-upon amount for the children has been sealed in court paperwork.

Scottie reportedly didn’t like the Kardashians

In an interview with Hollywood Raw podcast, Larsa spoke on her rift with the Kardashian family. She believes Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West brainwashed the family to turn on her. “He literally has brainwashed the whole family into thinking that – I don’t even know,” she said. “I feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim, and I feel like he was like ‘don’t be so close to her’ because I was really close to her. I feel like that had something to do with it,” she says.

While Larsa understood the decision, she didn’t respect it. Especially because her husband was against her friendship with the famous family. “Scottie was not happy about my relationship with them,” she explained. “Scottie didn’t want me to take my kids over to their house. We had issues like that too, and I was strong enough where I was like, I’m not going to let you dictate what I do. I’m just not that person.”