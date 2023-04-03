Inside Shania Twain’s House in the Bahamas She Tried to Sell for $12.9 Million

Country music fans adore Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain. Twain made a name for herself in the industry with numerous hits, and she sold over 100 million records. She also bought multiple properties worldwide, one of which is in the Bahamas. Here’s what to know about Shania Twain’s Bahamas home she allegedly tried to sell for $12.9 million.

Where is Shania Twain’s house in the Bahamas? Here’s what to know

Shania Twain | Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Shania Twain’s net worth means she can buy houses and property all over the world — and she has. Her beachfront in the Bahamas might be one of her most desired locations yet.

According to Taste of Country, Twain and her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, own a 7,000-square-foot mansion in the Old Fort Bay gated community in West Nassau in the Bahamas. The home sits on one acre of land and includes 150 feet of beachfront.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home doesn’t skimp on the amenities. Externally, the home boasts a swimming pool and plunge pool along with a pool house that has a full bathroom. Twain has access to a dock that leads her to the beautiful Atlantic Ocean and can accommodate a 40-foot boat. There’s also plenty of patio space with chairs, sofas, and tables.

Inside, guests can see views of the oceans and canals from each bedroom, as the beds face the ceiling-to-floor windows. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry. The living spaces have wood furniture and woven rugs. Twain also owns a private theater space with several comfortable viewing options. Guests have the option of staying in a separate apartment.

She reportedly tried to sell the property for $12.9 million

Do you fancy Shania Twain's Bahamas mansion or Bruce Willis' New York estate? https://t.co/iPqFw9BCfa — Boat International (@boatint) January 25, 2019

Shania Twain’s house in the Bahamas is an absolute dream, but it seems she tried to sell the property for quite a lot of money. According to Taste of Country, she initially listed the mansion for $10.95 million in 2019, but the listing was later removed. As of 2020, the property was listed at $12.9 million. It’s unclear if the country star ever sold the property, but the listing is no longer found on the Bahamas realtor website.

Some other listings in Old Fort Bay in 2023 are way above what Twain was asking for her beachfront property. Sotheby’s International Realty has some mansions listed for as high as $28 million. But most of the listings were between $4 million and $8 million, making Twain’s mansion appear high in price.

Where else does Shania Twain have property?

The new Golden Pass Express train, which runs from Montreux on Lake Geneva to Interlaken in central Switzerland, has been named "Shania Train" as a tribute to Canadian country star Shania Twain. https://t.co/r1RxAEdJs1 — CNN International (@cnni) March 20, 2023

Shania Twain’s house in the Bahamas is stunning, but it’s not her only notable piece of property. LovePROPERTY reports Twain first bought a castle in Switzerland. She owned the Château de Sully in La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland, until 2006.

In 2004, she reportedly bought an estate in New Zealand for $21.5 million. It’s now reportedly available to rent.

Now, Twain reportedly spends most of her time at her home overlooking Lake Geneva in Switzerland. “It’s a very beautiful region,” she shared regarding the country. “I like to spend a lot of time boating on the lake. In fact, one of the neighboring properties is the studio where Queen spent many years writing and recording. Freddie Mercury lived in what is called ‘The Duck House.’”

Finally, Twain bought a farm in Las Vegas in 2019 to house her during a residency. Her residency ended in September 2022, but she seems to have kept the property.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.