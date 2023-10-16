Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent their long weekend off packing on the PDA all over New York City as they made their very public debut as a couple.

Traylor is here to stay! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had not been seen together since her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game at the end of September. But that all changed over the weekend.

While enjoying a few days off from his NFL season, the star tight end made the most of his time with the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer as the new couple packed on the PDA in New York City.

Taylor Swift makes her third appearance to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs

Swift was in the house to watch Kelce for the third time in four weeks as the Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Thursday night football.

The 12-time Grammy winner rocked an all-black ensemble topped off with a $112 Chiefs windbreaker designed by Erin Andrews. Swift was seated next to her new beau’s mom, Donna Kelce, and was also seen glowing while talking to his dad, Ed Kelce.

She was also seen hugging and dancing with Brittany Mahomes, Kelce’s buddy and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes’ wife.

While some fans seemed disappointed they didn’t get an actual sighting of the couple together, that would all soon change.

The new couple jets off to New York City for multiple appearances

The morning after the game, her security detail was spotted outside Kelce’s Kansas City mansion, leading to the conclusion that she spent the night with her new boyfriend.

While they were not seen leaving Kansas City, Kelce and Swift popped up in New York holding hands as they made their way into a dinner date at Nobu.

Taking advantage of Kelce’s short break from the NFL since the Chiefs played on Thursday, the couple then made their way to Saturday Night Live.

Kelce made a surprise appearance at the end of a skit mocking the NFL’s coverage of his new high-profile relationship, while Swift introduced her friend and musical guest Ice Spice’s second performance of the night.

The couple was then seen hand-in-hand again as they headed to the SNL after-party at Catch Steak. An insider from the party told Page Six, “They do seem in love. She seemed really excited around him and giddy and happy like a schoolgirl.”

“They were holding each other, and talking and kissing, in the main spot where the waiters and people had to walk by. They didn’t care or move,” recalled the source.

“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night,” another source told the publication.

Following their big Saturday night, rumors swirled that the couple would take in Kelce’s brother Jason’s game as his Philadelphia Eagles took on the New York Jets.

Sporting a green tracksuit, Kelce was spotted leaving Swift’s NYC apartment to take in the game without his famous girlfriend.

While she may have chosen to skip the football game, Swift and Kelce were not done with their public debut just yet.

The pair were all smiles as they linked hands and made their exit from swanky NYC eatery Waverly Inn after their second date night in a row.

Besides her public appearances at his games, Swift has yet to publicly comment on her new relationship. While Kelce alluded that dating Swift is better than winning the Super Bowl on his podcast New Heights.