Inside Terry Bradshaw’s Massive Ranch He’s Selling for $22 Million

Terry Bradshaw played in the NFL for 14 seasons. The former quarterback spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won four Super Bowls. Following his playing career, Bradshaw transitioned into a career in TV and has been a sports analyst and co-host of Fox NFL Sunday for nearly three decades.

In 2020, Bradshaw and his family starred in their own reality TV show called The Bradshaw Bunch. The series was filmed at their ranch in Thackerville, Oklahoma, which is now up for sale. Here’s a look at the massive horse ranch the Hall of Famer is selling for $22.5 million, and what a psychic medium said about if the property is haunted.

Former NFL quarterback and reality TV star Terry Bradshaw poses for portrait | Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Details on Bradshaw’s horse ranch

Bradshaw purchased his 744-acre equestrian and cattle ranch in 2001. But after downsizing to a smaller ranch with his wife Tammy, he has decided to sell the larger residence for $22.5 million.

The main house is 8,600 square feet with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It boasts four fireplaces, a hot sauna, a fire pit, and a 1,000-square-foot outdoor patio. Located elsewhere on the property there’s a 2,600-square-foot manager’s home, a four-bedroom bunk house, a 50-stall mare barn, a horse breeding facility, cattle, and recreational facilities.

Click here for photos via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

This isn’t the first time he’s tried selling it

This isn’t the first time Bradshaw’s ranch has been on the market.

It was listed in 2014 for $10.8 million but taken off the market in 2016 after failing to sell. The home has since undergone extensive renovations and was put back on the market recently after a previous buyer failed to close on a deal.

“Unfortunately, despite a series of contract extensions after repeated assurances and promises from the buyer, as well as his agents and other representatives, the buyer sadly failed to follow through, perform, fund, and close the transaction,” Bernard Uechtritz of Icon Global, the company handling the sale, told Fox 25. “So as of today, the entire ranch is back on the market, and it’s now, not a matter of if it will sell, but to whom. The property and facilities are a turnkey-ready proposition for a major equestrian player in the horse business or continued use as a cattle or private recreational ranch. The ranch is an hour from Dallas and Fort Worth.”

Is the Bradshaw ranch haunted?

In 2020, the ranch was featured on Celebrity Ghost Stories after psychic medium Kim Russo visited the retired football player’s home to hear about some unexplained things going on there. Bradshaw and his family say that paranormal experiences have occurred including sudden rocking of chairs, his daughters’ inability to go into certain rooms, and the inexplainable misplacing of things around the ranch.

The Bradshaws have also claimed that they’ve had objects taken from their home only to have them turn up later.

Below, Russo gives her verdict on whether the ranch is haunted.

RELATED: A Look at Russell Wilson and Ciara’s New $25 Million Colorado Mansion