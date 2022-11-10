Inside ‘The Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah’s $12.995 Million Manhattan Penthouse

Trevor Noah is leaving Comedy Central’s The Daily Show – and his New York City apartment – behind. The late-night host has just listed his lavish Manhattan penthouse for sale. The asking price for the 3,600-square-foot pad? A cool $12.995 million.

Trevor Noah’s NYC penthouse has views of the city and the Hudson River

A room in Trevor Noah’s Manhattan penthouse | Photo Courtesy of Compass

Noah bought his stunning three-bedroom duplex in 2017. Located in the historic, Art Deco-era New York Telephone Building, the 17th and 18th floor unit has unobstructed views of both the Manhattan skyline and the Hudson River.

The building – now known as the Stella Tower – was designed in the 1920s by Ralph Thomas Walker. It was converted into condos in 2014. Noah bought the home – which is located just a few blocks from the studio where The Daily Show is taped – for $10 million after previously renting a unit in the building, according to Insider.

‘The Daily Show’ host’s home features a floating staircase and floor-to-ceiling windows

[L-R] A living room and floating staircase in Trevor Noah’s apartment | Photos Courtesy of Compass

Photos of the home (via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) make it clear that Noah’s space doesn’t lack amenities. The unit’s features include a floating staircase, home theater, marble fireplace, French-oak flooring, and a black granite wet bar. The chef’s kitchen comes with top–of-the-line appliances (including two dishwashers) and marble-slab countertops.

A room in Trevor Noah’s NYC apartment | Photo Courtesy of Compass

One of the unit’s most enviable features is a 1,000-square-foot terrace. The spacious outdoor area includes a heated plunge pool with built-in speakers and has unobstructed southern views.

The “residence offers a seclusion and grandeur rarely found in Manhattan real estate, and is undoubtedly the premier residence in the building,” notes the listing.

The building also features a ton of amenities including a resident’s lounge, fitness center, garden, media room, and full-time doorman.

Nick Gavin from Compass has the listing.

Noah is leaving ‘The Daily Show’ at the end of the year

Trevor Noah at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards | Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Noah’s decision to list his apartment comes not long after his stunning announcement that he planned to leave his gig hosting The Daily Show.

“I realized, after seven years, my time is up,” he said during the Sept. 30 episode of the Comedy Central show (via YouTube).

“I loved hosting this show,” he went on to say. “It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys … but after seven years, I feel like it’s time .. there’s another part of my life I want to carry on exploring.”

Noah’s last episode as the host of The Daily Show will air Thursday, Dec. 8.

