Tony Bennett lived in a Manhattan condo before he died. Here's what to know about the place he loved to call home.

The legendary Tony Bennett died in July 2023, and he’ll never be forgotten for his unforgettable contributions to music. Bennett died from Alzheimer’s disease, and his wife, Susan Benedetto, helped him through his final years at home. So, where is Tony Bennett’s house? Here’s what to know about where the star lived in New York City.

Tony Bennett owned a home in Manhattan with walls covered in picture frames

Anthony Dominick Benedetto, better known as Tony Bennett, was from the Long Island neighborhood of Queens, New York — and he didn’t stray far from his roots in his later years. Tony Bennett’s house is a condo in Manhattan. And it had plenty of unique characteristics.

Bennett lived right outside Central Park. Because his condo was on the top story, he could see the New York City skyline every night — and he loved to paint the nature he could see from his windows. He shared with The New York Times in 2015 that he loved to paint Central Park whenever he had the chance. Bennett sketched or painted over 800 scenes of Central Park at that time.

“I live in the city,” he shared, “but when I enter the park, I’m in the forest. … Instead of buildings, you have nature here. There’s nothing more powerful than that.”

His condo certainly reflects his love of art. He shared photos of his pad on Instagram, and the photos showed how the walls of his office were covered from floor to ceiling with artwork in picture frames. Other rooms in the house were also decorated with art, but his office seemed to contain the most.

The rest of the home appeared warm and inviting, given the photos. Bennett and his wife had a living space with soft yellow walls, hardwood floors, and plants. The kitchen had oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances, and the couple could watch TV while cooking together. Of course, the kitchen also had plenty of counter space for home-cooked meals. Another room contained a floor-to-ceiling mirror mounted to the wall. And, of course, Bennett had a grand piano set up in the middle of another living area.

To assist with Bennett’s love of the arts, he had an easel set up with painting supplies right next to a huge window that overlooked the city skyline. It seems as if this might’ve also been in his office.

It’s unclear how many bedrooms and bathrooms Bennett’s condo contained, but it appeared he and his wife had plenty of room.

His wife, Susan Benedetto, was his home caregiver before his death

Tony Bennett reportedly spent his final days in his New York City house with Susan Benedetto. Benedetto discussed life as her husband’s caregiver back in 2021. Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease well before the public knew about it.

“He always likes to say he’s in the business of making people feel good so he never wanted the audience to know if he had a problem,” she said in an interview, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In another interview, she became emotional when discussing his condition. “There’s a lot about him that I miss,” she said. “Because he’s not the old Tony anymore. But when he sings, he’s the old Tony.”

Through the good times and bad, Benedetto stuck with her husband until the end. “There is nothing that gives me greater joy or greater pride than [the fact] that I’m able to be with him and take care of him,” she said. “When people say, ‘What do you do?’ I say, ‘I take care of a national treasure.'”

