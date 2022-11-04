Inside ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly’s $10 Million NYC Penthouse

Many stunning celebrity houses regularly make headlines as homes and apartments full of the latest amenities. Many celebrity homes are located in New York or Los Angeles, as prime urban destinations that allow the stars easy access to movie and TV sets. One of the most beautifully-appointed movie star homes to recently hit the market is the penthouse formerly owned by Top Gun: Maverick star Jennifer Connelly and her actor husband, Paul Bettany. The home went on the market in May, with the listing photos giving fans an exclusive look at the lavish property.

Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany owned a lavish Tribeca penthouse

Me doing some weird impression of kangaroo or something at a screening of #shelter #johnnydepp #jenniferConnelly pic.twitter.com/zn8QDLDaqn — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) November 8, 2015

Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany are both in-demand stars with busy filming schedules, so it makes sense that their former home was close to the action. According to Realtor, Connelly and Bettany purchased their Tribeca penthouse in 2008, paying around $7 million for the property. The four-bedroom penthouse, which overlooks the Hudson River, was listed for sale in early 2022 for the price of $12 million. Six months later, in October, the price dropped to $10.8 million, as noted by Robb Report.

According to Robb Report, the penthouse features a private 1,280-foot deck, two and a half bathrooms, and just over 4,000 square feet of living space. The rooftop deck is a true oasis, providing privacy and peace in the busy city. It takes up an entire floor in the building where it’s located, making it genuinely prime real estate for the bustling Tribeca area. Currently, the penthouse is still available to purchase in case any buyers want to make the stunning property their own.

How long have Connelly and Bettany been together?

Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany are one of Hollywood’s most established couples. According to People Magazine, the two first met in 2001, working together on the set of the movie A Beautiful Mind. They didn’t start dating until after filming was over, but once they became romantic, things moved quickly. Bettany and Connelly welcomed their first child, a son named Stellan, in 2003.

In January of that year, Bettany and Connelly confirmed their marriage, although they had never formally discussed their engagement. In 2011, the longtime couple welcomed a daughter. In the years that followed, the ultra-private couple stepped out a few times to celebrate various red-carpet events and even worked together on several occasions. To this day, Bettany and Connelly are still together, inspiring many fans and peers.

What is Jennifer Connelly’s net worth?

Jennifer Connelly at a ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ screening | Cindy Ord/WireImage via Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly has been active in the entertainment industry since she was a young girl. Appearing in movies such as Labyrinth, Dark Water, Dark City, and Little Children, according to IMDb, Connelly has established a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most versatile and talented leading ladies. Connelly has become quite successful, with a net worth of around $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

As for Bettany, he has become known as a leading man and a character actor. As J.A.R.V.I.S. and Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bettany has established a strong fan base. Still, his roles in movies such as The Da Vinci Code, The Tourist, and Legend have more than proven that he’s capable of tackling any challenging role. Brilliant as well as successful, Bettany has an impressive net worth of his own. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bettany’s net worth is around $50 million. With Bettany and Connelly standing toe to toe in terms of accomplishments and net worth, they are a true power couple.

