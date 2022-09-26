Inside the Ultra-Luxe Bahamas Resort Privately Co-Funded by Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are two of the most well-known names in the world. Still, it might surprise pop culture fans to know that these two industry heavyweights are actually in business together. Timberlake and Woods have invested in a number of businesses separately over the years. But in the early 2000s, the two joined forces to invest in a property that would ultimately become one of the world’s exclusive resorts. These days, the resort in the Bahamas known as Albany welcomes only the upper echelon of celebrities and high-profile guests.

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods invested in Albany, one of the world’s most exclusive resorts

L: Justin Timberlake | Steve Granitz/WireImage, R: Tiger Woods | Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

By the year 2010, both Timberlake and Woods were superstars in their respective fields. That was the year that one of their largest business ventures to date, Albany, opened on New Providence Island in the Bahamas. According to Forbes, the resort community is owned not only by Woods and Timberlake, but by British billionaire Joe Lewis, golf great Ernie Els, and Lewis’ private investment organization Tavistock Group.

These days, Albany is one of the most exclusive vacation destinations. According to the resort’s website, the 600-acre private community is designed to be enjoyed only by a select few. Although Albany was once a closely-guarded secret, those with cash to spare can enjoy this stunning space for a price.

Some of the world’s richest and most powerful people own condos in Albany, including sports professionals, celebrities, and high-powered businessmen and women. The island has featured continuous construction over the past few years, including a new build known as Tetris. This latest addition to Albany’s suite of multi-million dollar properties features luxury apartments that start at around $5 million.

What amenities does Albany feature?

Start your day with a morning ride at Albany in the #Bahamas. http://t.co/Kx7STDaFEB pic.twitter.com/EaQ9MwDaZK — ForbesLife (@ForbesLife) April 22, 2015

Not all ultra-wealthy visitors who flock to Albany want to buy property there. But they can still enjoy the beautiful island by staying in the resort itself. According to The Sun, rooms at the luxury resort feature such incredible details as a docking station for yachts, stunning oceanfront views, and 24-hour concierge service, including private chefs and butlers.

There are multiple pools on the property for guests to enjoy There’s also a fitness suite equipped with the latest machines, a salon and spa, tennis courts, and a full range of water sports. Since the resort was co-funded by several golf legends, it only makes sense that high-profile golf events be hosted in the space. And in recent years, Albany has been the site of several golf tournaments. The Sun reports that the Hero World Challenge was held at Albany in 2021. Golf pros enjoyed the 4,200-yard course custom designed by Ernie Els.

A number of celebrities own real estate in the Bahamas

Take a peek inside Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Bahamas house: https://t.co/YOHvRWL7QT pic.twitter.com/88kAkDt9GI — Coastal Living (@coastalliving) August 7, 2018

Timberlake and Woods are far from the only celebrities to have invested in real estate in the Bahamas over the years. Many celebrities appreciate the exotic location for the peaceful vibe and crystal-clear water. Johnny Depp purchased his own island for an estimated $3.6 million in 2004. Magician David Copperfield purchased up to 11 islands in 2006 for an estimated $50 million. Country superstars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw fell in love with Goat Cay island in 2006. And media mogul Tyler Perry bought his own slice of paradise in 2009 for $6.4 million.

All in all, the Bahamas offer celebrities an escape from the hustle and bustle of the spotlight. And the exclusive nature and high price tag of the area means that they get to enjoy a lot of peace and seclusion.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Refused to Apologize to Janet Jackson 5 Years Ago