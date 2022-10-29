Inside ‘Werewolf by Night’s Practical Effects That Made It Like an Old Halloween Movie

Today’s movies and TV shows are filled with special effects that filmmakers of the past couldn’t even dream about. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is particularly heavy on the flashy effects that bring its epic battles to life. But fans who tune in to Marvel’s TV special Werewolf by Night will see more practical effects. The film pays homage to some classic old Halloween movies, giving it an air of nostalgia and a touch of old-fashioned noir.

What is ‘Werewolf by Night’?

Werewolf by Night is a bit hard to classify. It’s not clear where it fits into the larger MCU. The hour-long “TV special” premiered on Disney+ in early October 2022. It features Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Donnelly, and Harriet Sansom Harris as the leads.

The story centers on a group of monster hunters who gather to memorialize their fallen leader. But things take a turn for the bizarre (and dark) as they find themselves deep in a competition for a relic. As they clamor for this powerful object, they’re brought closer and closer to a monster they may not be prepared to face.

‘Werewolf by Night’ features old-fashioned effects

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Gael Garcia Bernal recalled his immediate interest in the project. The interest only intensified as he learned more about the other cast members and the vision for Werewolf by Night.

Part of that vision included a very specific vibe for the special effects. Laura Donnelly immediately jumped on the project when she heard the words “Marvel” and “Halloween.” She considered it a bonus the film reminded her of old monster movies. “I really did genuinely grow up on that stuff, and I was hugely excited,” Donnelly explained.

One example of how the creators pulled from these older works includes a transformation scene where Bernal’s character turns into a werewolf. As Slashfilm explains, “While viewers don’t see the transformation onscreen, we’re treated to a shot in which the camera slowly focuses on Elsa Bloodstone’s (Laura Donnelly) horrified reaction.” Bernal’s werewolf isn’t a CGI amalgamation of real and imagined. He’s an actor in a costume, and that impact “gives viewers a better sense of realism and better performances from other actors in the scene.”

Donnelly goes on to recall that she loved the way the experience was “practical.” It was mostly free of the most modern special effects and CGI. She called it “quite close” to how it must have been to make those original thrillers and horror films. “All our sets are real and, you know, costumes and everything,” Donnelly went on. “It was connected to those old movies in that way.”

What old movies helped inspire ‘Werewolf by Night’?

Ulysses Bloodstone in Marvel Studios’ ‘Werewolf by Night’ | Marvel

If watching Werewolf by Night leaves you aching for a screening of the old-fashioned originals that helped inspire it, there are definitely plenty to choose from.

The most obvious is probably The Wolf Man. The 1941 film features a young man bitten by a werewolf and cursed to turn into the beast every full moon. His own father hunts him along with the townspeople determined to rid their home of the monster.

Another classic that has some ties to the Marvel special is Cat People. The 1942 film stars Simone Simon and Tom Conway. In the story, Simon plays Irena, a woman from Serbia who has a fascination with big cats and the myths from her home village about women who turn into cats when pushed into strong emotions like anger, jealousy, or passion.

These and other classic horror movies have left an indelible mark on the industry as a whole. And you can see this impact in Werewolf by Night. The cast clearly had fun using these old-fashioned techniques to bring the creepy tale to life. And viewers reportedly love it.

