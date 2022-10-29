‘Irreverent’ on Peacock Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

Peacock again adds to its original catalog with a new fish-out-of-water drama, Irreverent, on Nov. 30, 2022. Colin Donnell portrays criminal mediator Paulo Keegan who flees the United States after a mediation gone wrong in the 10-episode TV series. He becomes a reverend in a small reef town community in Australia, but he doesn’t know the first thing about posing as a clergy member. Take a look at the release date, cast, and plot of Irreverent on Peacock.

‘Irreverent’ on Peacock: Colin Donnell as Mack/Paulo | Mark Rogers /Matchbox Productions

Peacock’s Irreverent drops to the streamer on Nov. 30, 2022. For their recent true crime drama, A Friend of the Family, the producers dropped the first four episodes on the premiere date and then one each week. However, Peacock plans to drop all eight episodes of the investigative drama, The Calling at once. The production company did not reveal how many episodes hit Peacock on the premiere date. It could be all 10 or only a few. We will update this article as more information about the Irreverent episodes schedule becomes available.

What is ‘Irreverent’ about on Peacock?

Irreverent is a drama series that centers around criminal Paulo Keegan (Donnell). After he flees America, he settles in a small Australian reef community in Far North Queensland. Paulo changes his name to Reverend Mackenzie “Mack” Boyd and attempts to switch his mind frame from a life of crime to helping others.

‘Irreverent’ on Peacock: Colin Donnell as Mack/Paulo, P.J. Byrne as Mckenzie Boyd | Scott Belzner/Matchbox Productions

Mack settles into the community, which is a small beach town. He finds individuals who want to connect and are in need of a leader. Although Mack begins to enjoy his new life, the Chicago mob is hot on his tail. The only way he can fly under the radar is to keep up his act.

“The only way he will be able to stay off [the Chicago mob] radar will be to maintain the illusion that he is a Reverend,” the synopsis reads. “To do that though, Mack will have to appear to care. Trouble for Mack is, after all that pretending, it may just become a little bit real.”

Each episode will focus on a problem Mack faces while he continues to work out how he will gather enough money to purchase a new identity to get his life back on track. There’s action, suspense, and cliffhangers in this new series.

Who is in the cast of Irreverent?

Susie Porter as Agnes, Broden Kelly as Luke, and Sam Parsonson as John | Mark Rogers/Matchbox Productions

Viewers might recognize Colin Donnell from Chicago Med, Arrow, or Chicago P.D. Meanwhile, PJ Byrne joins the cast from Big Little Lies as Mackenzie. Kylie Bracknell from I Met a Girl joins the cast as Piper. Briallen Clarke from The Heights, Tegan Stimson from The Tailings, and Ed Oxenbould from Better Watch Out also join the cast.

Wayne Blair from Firestarter, Russell Dykstra from Rake, and Calen Tassone from Bassendream also appear in Irreverent on Peacock. Lastly, Jason Wilder joins the cast from Love and Penguins.

Peacock’s Irreverent drops to the streamer on Nov. 30, 2022.