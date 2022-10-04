Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on Tonight, Oct. 4, 2022? All the Details About Week 2

Bachelor in Paradise Episode 2 aired last night on ABC, but many of you are wondering whether or not Bachelor in Paradise is on tonight, Oct. 4, 2022. ABC likes to keep everyone on their toes with the schedules for the shows within The Bachelor universe, so keep reading to find out when the next episode airs, what time it starts, and what fans can expect.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ returns tonight! | Cr. ABC/Craig Sjodin

Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on tonight, Oct. 4, 2022, on ABC?

Even though we’re fresh off a new episode from last night, Bachelor in Paradise is on tonight. We’re two episodes into the season but have yet to see a Rose Ceremony. All of the original cast members are settled in, but the show added some new faces to the game. We saw Victoria Fuller, who originally appeared in Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, arrive at the end of episode 1. Then a mysterious suitcase arrived in the women’s sleeping quarters toward the end of last night’s episode. (It supposedly belonged to Salley Carson, but our spidey senses, and Reality Steve, are telling us otherwise.)

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Why Medics are Called in This Season

What time does tonight’s episode air?

Bachelor in Paradise continues to stay in the 8:00 p.m. EST time slot. That means all the action starts promptly at 8:00 p.m., and the episode clocks in right around two hours long.

What to expect in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ tonight

Keep your fingers crossed that we finally see a Rose Ceremony tonight. The men will give out the roses to their selected ladies, which means a few women are still scrambling to secure a rose. While Jill Chin believed she and Romeo Alexander had developed a strong connection, Romeo ditched her to pull Brittany Galvin to the side. Things immediately became awkward when Romeo went in for a kiss, and Brittany dodged it. She explained she didn’t want to jeopardize her friendship with Jill and later admitted she wasn’t attracted to Romeo at all. Romeo chased Jill down later in the evening, but she wanted nothing to do with him.

Now that no woman has secured Romeo’s rose, his decision on who to ask to stay remains unclear. However, reality TV detective Reality Steve has some answers for us. According to him, Romeo offers his rose to Jill, and she accepts. That night the men eliminate Kira, Hunter Haag, and Hailey Malles, but apparently, Kira doesn’t take no for an answer.

“A day after the rose ceremony, Kira returned to the beach, and she ends up leaving together with Romeo,” Reality Steve wrote in a blog post from June.

But now, that leaves us wondering where Jill stands in all of this if Romeo ditches her for Kira. The one thing we do know is that Bachelor in Paradise tonight will have plenty of drama to go around.

Tune in at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC to watch for yourself, and check back with Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Bachelor in Paradise updates!

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Sneak Peek: Lace Morris Fakes Her Birthday for Attention