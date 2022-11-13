Is ‘Ghosts’ Hinting at the Cause of Hetty’s Death?

Ghosts premiered in October 2021. The series follows a married couple, Jay and Sam, as they open a Bed and Breakfast in upstate New York. There is one hiccup, though. The inn is already inhabited by a delightful cast of ghosts who Sam can see after a head injury. Over the first and second seasons, Ghosts fans have learned about several seriously tragic deaths, but they have yet to find out how family matriarch, Hetty, died. It’s possible there are hints about her cause of death sprinkled throughout the show.

Hetty’s cause of death has yet to be revealed on ‘Ghosts’

While we are nearly halfway through season two of Ghosts, we still have two ghosts whose causes of death have yet to be revealed. While fans have learned plenty about Hetty’s philandering husband and the history of the Woodstone family, little is known about Hetty’s death.

Hetty isn’t the only ghost whose death remains a mystery. Sasappis has not revealed the cause of his death yet, either. Sasappis does know plenty about the passing of the others who haunt Woodstone Manor, though. Aside from Thorfinn, Sasappis is the oldest spirit in the house.

Some fans theorize that hints about how Hetty died are sprinkled into the show

While the actual cause of Hetty’s death has not been revealed on the show just yet, Ghosts fans have a working theory. Some Reddit users have theorized that Hetty died from a cocaine overdose.

It is clear that Hetty didn’t suffer any accidents based on her appearance. Her appearance, including her clothing, is in perfect condition. It’s unlikely that she died of an illness like cholera or dysentery. Both conditions have resulted in either visible clues or ghost powers in other characters.

Fans of the series have noticed that Hetty has brought up cocaine multiple times over the show’s 25 episodes. Most notably, she quipped that cocaine shouldn’t last long enough to “go bad” during episode 16, “Trevor’s Pants.” It’s pretty clear that Hetty partook in the drug while alive, so an overdose or a fatal mix is possible. Fans believe that Hetty’s casual references to drugs could hint toward her cause of death.

If the fan theory is true, Hetty’s death would be the show’s third drug-related death

If Hetty died of a drug overdose, she would be the third ghost with a drug-related death. Flower has stated that drugs played a role in her mauling death. Trevor died when he mixed two unknown drugs during a weekend getaway with his friends.

A third death would certainly suggest a theme, but it’s equally possible that the theory is wrong and that Hetty’s passing will be completely unique. While there have been no definitive answers about her death yet, there are plenty more episodes in season 2, so it’s possible the cause of her death and the cause of Sasappis’ death will come out eventually.