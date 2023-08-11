Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows on daytime television. The show has a wide range of topics that regularly change; each category has a different color. Many viewers find it easy to play along and guess the correct answer. However, the series that has been a staple for decades may not return in 2023.

‘Jeopardy!’ is still airing after almost 60 years

Jeopardy! is one of the longest-running game shows in television history. The series started airing in 1964 on NBC and has enjoyed a strong viewership over the decades. Fans watch contestants pick a category and a number. Unlike other quiz shows, the host presents the answer.

The contestant must respond with the right question to score points. This reversal of the traditional format helped keep the show on the air. It comes to no fan’s surprise that Jeopardy! has won many awards during its long run.

In fact, the series set the record with the most Emmys compared to other game shows. The program might see more awards in the future. Recently, the show finished its 39th season. People saw familiar categories return and new ones like Current Slang.

The new categories can draw in younger fans to keep the show on the air for years. Toward the end of the season, Ken Jennings became the only host after the WGA strike began. He helped wrap things up, and fans hope the show returns for Season 40.

Some fans theorize that ‘Jeopardy!’ won’t return this year

The next season of Jeopardy! is supposed to begin its run in September 2023. Usually, the writers create the clues for the entire season in advance. However, the writers’ strike is still in full swing. No one knows when it may end, and the strike could last well into the fall.

As a result, fans are discussing the future of the show online. According to the New York Post, users of Reddit have no idea if Jeopardy! will return on ABC or syndication. Fans also pointed out another challenge when news of a possible actors’ strike broke.

“Where are they going to get hosts, with Ken and Mayim both members of SAG-AFTRA, and SAG-AFTRA likely going on strike?” one person wrote. The SAG-AFTRA strike is happening alongside the writers’ strike.

Since filming usually begins two months before airing, production likely started. Whether production can finish remains unknown. Therefore, some people wonder if there will be no Jeopardy! for the rest of 2023. The popular game show may continue as scheduled or come back in 2024.

Alex Trebek starred as the host for most of the show’s history

‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Art Fleming was the original host of Jeopardy!, but most people recognize Alex Trebek as the face of the show. Trebek became the host in the early 1980s and continued quizzing contestants until 2020. He was there for many of the show’s memorable moments.

People enjoyed Trebek’s quips about the contestants. Even during commercial breaks, he would continue to be funny. Clips showed how the former host would regularly interact with studio audience members. It might be hard to imagine Jeopardy! without Trebek, but his time on the show would come to an end.

In 2019, Trebek revealed he had a serious illness and pre-recorded his final episodes. Specifically, Trebek had Stage IV pancreatic cancer. He passed away on November 8, 2020, at his home. He was 80 years old at the time of his death.

Trebek left behind a legacy on the show, and some people may find it tough to fill his shoes. Multiple guests have served as temporary hosts since his death. Eventually, Mayim Bialik and former contestant Ken Jennings became permanent hosts, alternating their duties.